The Inflation Reduction Act is the largest investment in clean energy and climate action ever. While that statement may sound like hyperbole, the numbers and impact speak for themselves.

With billions of dollars allocated to renewable energy, energy efficiency and emissions reduction, the act has started to transform our energy landscape and accelerate the transition to a more sustainable future. As Maine Conservation Voters celebrates the second anniversary of this historic legislation, it seems like not a week goes by where we don’t have a major announcement regarding the innovative investments being made here in Maine.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kathleen Meil is senior director of policy and partnerships at Maine Conservation Voters and a Camden resident.

These include $62 million to bring solar energy to low-income households, $15 million for the Efficiency Maine Green Bank to support energy loans and $4.3 million to fund energy efficiency improvements to help more than 40 farms and small businesses lower their energy costs. The benefits of this landmark legislation are already tangible. Together, they’re helping Maine expand renewable energy infrastructure, grow clean energy jobs, support small businesses and strengthen our communities.

Maine’s ambitious goal of achieving 100% renewable energy by 2040 has been bolstered by federal investments, which have made it more feasible than ever to develop large-scale renewable energy projects. In fact, the initiatives contained in the IRA and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act pushed the Maine Legislature to take bold action and pass legislation to jumpstart a new offshore wind industry for Maine.

LD 1895, An Act Regarding the Procurement of Energy from Offshore Wind Resources, will allow us to responsibly develop offshore wind in the Gulf of Maine and encourage new deepwater port construction, while maintaining strong standards to protect the environment and ensure good-paying jobs for Maine workers.

These projects are not only set to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels, but also to create thousands of new jobs in the state. Maine’s thriving clean energy economy now accounts for more than 15,000 jobs in the state, a growth of 14% from 2016, and we have the fastest-growing clean energy economy – as measured by new job creation – of any New England state. And it isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Maine’s offshore wind industry will engage more than a hundred different occupations, spanning fields like engineering, planning, biology, legal and business services, construction and maritime trades. Construction and operation of our offshore wind port and the necessary supply chain businesses will generate tens of thousands of jobs across our state.

Maine’s small businesses, especially those in rural areas, have also benefited from the IRA’s provisions. Federal grants and loans have enabled these businesses to invest in energy-efficient technologies, reducing their operating costs and making them more competitive. The Rural Energy for America Program, a project of IRA, provides grants and loan guarantees to help offset the costs associated with renewable energy systems such as solar panels, wind turbines and biomass facilities. These investments not only lower energy bills, but also reduce reliance on dirty fossil fuels – the proverbial win-win in clean energy policy.

The IRA is also enabling one of the largest investments in climate resilience in Maine history. After a winter of devastating storms that highlighted the vulnerability of coastal communities and working waterfronts, Maine is primed to use a $69 million climate resilience grant to protect people and prepare critical infrastructure for future impacts. The IRA-funded Climate-Ready Coasts and Communities Initiative develops and supports durable, local capacity to adapt to climate change impacts, while growing economies, protecting fisheries, addressing environmental justice and developing a climate-ready workforce.

Maine Conservation Voters was proud to support the IRA in 2022 and as climate change continues to become more destructive, the importance of resilient, renewable energy infrastructure grows ever more apparent. We must continue to build on the progress made over the past two years.

The continued implementation of the IRA will be critical to achieving Maine’s ambitious climate goals and living up to our reputation as “the way life should be.”

