The New England Patriots brought in four new players Wednesday from waivers, claiming offensive tackles Zachary Thomas and Demontrey Jacobs, linebacker Curtis Jacobs and defensive tackle Eric Johnson.

The Patriots exited the preseason with a big need at tackle and tried to rectify that situation by adding Thomas and Demontrey Jacobs.

Thomas, 26, is a 6-foot-5, 300-pound tackle who recently played with the Los Angeles Rams. He has appeared in three NFL games over the last two seasons.

Demontrey Jacobs signed with the Denver Broncos in 2023 as an undrafted free agent. He spent last season on the Broncos’ practice squad.

Johnson is the most experienced player claimed by the Patriots. A 2022 fifth-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts, he played in 28 games over the last two seasons.

To make room for their waiver claims, the Patriots cut four players who made the initial 53-man roster – receiver Jalen Reagor, cornerback Isaiah Bolden, guard Michael Jordan, and defensive tackle. Trysten Hill.

New England also added seven player to its practice squad, including third-year running back Kevin Harris.

CHIEFS: It didn’t take long for Bailey Zappe to land a new gig with Kansas City signing the former Patriots quarterback to its practice squad, according to reports.

A fourth-round pick in 2022, Zappe started eight games in his two seasons with the Patriots and was waived as a part of New England’s final cuts on Tuesday. In Kansas City, he’ll join Patrick Mahomes and Carson Wentz.

Zappe finished the 2023 season as New England’s starting quarterback, but was knocked down the depth chart with the signing of Jacoby Brissett and the drafting of Drake Maye and Joe Milton. Brissett and Maye leapfrogged him immediately, and Zappe spent most of training camp competing with Milton for third-team reps.

The 25-year-old cleared waivers on Wednesday and was free to sign anywhere. The reigning champion Chiefs proved to be Zappe’s destination of choice.

STEELERS: Coach Mike Tomlin announced that nine-time Pro Bowler Russell is the team’s starting quarterback, putting an end to a largely perfunctory quarterback competition with Justin Fields.

Wilson will be the fourth different Week 1 starting quarterback in as many seasons for the Steelers, who have bounced from Ben Roethlisberger to Mitch Trubisky to Kenny Pickett and now to Wilson, who flamed out in two seasons in Denver but practically sprinted to Pittsburgh in hopes of reviving his career.

“I came here to help us win,” Wilson said. “That’s the focus.”

Wilson, who signed a one-year deal on the first day of free agency, will be tasked with trying to goose up production for a unit that is the main reason Pittsburgh has failed to win a playoff game in eight years, the franchise’s longest drought since the “Immaculate Reception” in 1972.

49ERS: Star receiver Brandon Aiyuk is expected to practice for the first time this summer, but is no closer to signing a long-term extension with the 49ers.

Aiyuk skipped the entire offseason program as he sought a long-term extension or a possible trade to a team willing to pay him. He reported to training camp in July to avoid fines but has refused to practice without a deal, with Coach Kyle Shanahan citing a back injury as the official reason.

Aiyuk had been set to play on a fifth-year option worth about $14.1 million this season and wants San Francisco to make him the latest receiver to cash in with a long-term deal. He had 75 catches and a career-high 1,375 yards last season with seven touchdowns as he earned second-team All-Pro honors.

PACKERS: After having Anders Carlson and Greg Joseph compete for the placekicking job throughout training camp, Green Bay decided its best option was finding someone else.

The Packers claimed Brayden Narveson off waivers from the Tennessee Titans and released Joseph. Those moves came one day after Green Bay cut Carlson, a 2023 sixth-round pick.

Narveson had an impressive preseason for Tennessee, though he never had much of a chance of unseating Nick Folk. The rookie from North Carolina State was 6 of 7 on field-goal attempts, including a 59-yarder.

COWBOYS: Running back Dalvin Cook agreed on a contract with Dallas, giving the club another option at a position in flux even with the return of two-time rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott.

Cook, who will start his Dallas tenure on the practice squad, was waived by the Jets before their final game last season and appeared in one of Baltimore’s two playoff games after signing with the Ravens.

SAINTS: New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore practiced for the first time for since suffering a hip flexor injury on July 26 on Wednesday.

And that wasn’t all: Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (foot) and cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (knee) were also participants in the portion of practice open to reporters, bringing the Saints closer to full health ahead of their season opener Sept. 8 against the Carolina Panthers.

Lattimore had been sidelined for almost all of camp. His month-long absence marked another injury for the 28-year-old, who missed 17 games over the last two seasons with various ailments.

