A historic Bowdoinham truss bridge needs an overhaul, and state officials are looking for input from the public before moving forward.

The Brooklyn Bridge (not that one) carries Route 24 over the Cathance River, just outside the center of Bowdoinham.

Maine Department of Transportation Senior Project Manager Andrew Lathe said the department is exploring rehabilitation options. The project has $2.5 million in funding to complete the design, right-of-way construction and construction engineering. However, the project’s full scope will not be known until the preliminary design is completed.

“We are very early on in preliminary design [and] just gathering our survey and informing the public that this process will result in a bridge project,” Lathe wrote in an email to The Times Record.

MaineDOT started accepting public input on Aug. 26 and will continue fielding comments until Sept. 16.

“At this juncture, there is no plan in place, and we are interested in the public’s feedback on the proposed work,” Lathe said. “If there are local items of interest to be considered during design, and hear the public’s response on proposed maintenance of traffic options.”

The rehabilitation project aims to address deficiencies in the aging Brooklyn Bridge, including replacing the deteriorated concrete deck, repairing cracks in the concrete under the bridge and addressing joint issues.

All MaineDOT bridges are inspected on a minimum two-year cycle. Three major categories rate the foundation, bridge structure and riding surface on a scale of 0 to 9, with zero being a closed bridge and nine being a brand-new structure.

The Brooklyn Bridge is rated a 5 and is considered to be in fair condition, but starting rehab could take three or more years.

MaineDOT is seeking anecdotes about the bridge, such as any unreported accident history, use in fishing and boating, and whether the water or ice has impacted it.

Bowdoinham residents can submit comments on the Brooklyn Bridge rehabilitation public meeting online through the MaineDOT website and view the slideshow on the Brooklyn Bridge’s aging structure and determination.

The bridge was built in 1953, and the truss was cleaned and painted in 2022. There have been no reported crashes in the past four years.

