In the spring of 1854 “a riotous epidemic” was “prevailing throughout … the country.” While the Kansas-Nebraska Act stoked the flames of abolition, new radical groups formed to divide the moral and political landscape of America. One of these groups had a destructive effect on the City of Bath.

Many Americans were frustrated by the mid-18th century influx of Irish immigrants. The arrival of these potato-famine refugees caused severe changes in available employment and housing, and worsened the overcrowding of cities.

Public speeches by nativists, also known as Know-Nothings, preached intolerance and railed against immigrants and Catholics. The “Americans first” brand of nationalistic hatred, bigotry and intolerance spread like wildfire throughout the country.

The Know-Nothings were a “contemptible movement led by reckless men” whose populist public stances carefully masked their “narrow-minded” objectives. One fervent instigator traveled from state to state whipping up radicals through public oratory aimed at exploiting fears and exacerbating growing frustrations.

John Sayers Orr, a “favorite fanatic” of anti-Catholic mobs in the United States, was also known as the “Angel Gabriel.” Orr adorned himself in white robes, “blew a trumpet to attract crowds,” and then preached anti-Catholic invectives and pro-American values.

Just two months earlier, in May 1854, Orr started an anti-Catholic riot at the Commons in Boston, and then repeated his detestations in New York City. Orr then set his sights on Bath, Maine.

On July 6, “Angel Gabriel” had arrived in the City of Ships and chose a spot near the Old South Church, then located on High Street, between Union and Granite. “The church, with the town clock placed in the tower … stood on what was called the Town Commons.” This former Presbyterian Church was now leased to the Catholics.

Orr blew his trumpet and railed openly against Catholicism. “Some hundreds … of religious, pious persons … collected in the streets” to hear Orr as he stoked “the demonic passions of a vindictive, cruel and relentless mob.” Orr’s speech promoted fervent anti-immigrant actions as he pointed to the Old South Church.

The mob charged into the church and “began smashing up the pews,” they “hoisted an American flag from the belfry,” then — while others clanged the church bell — someone fired the church.

As flames raged, rioters cheered, chanted and taunted others. “Enforced by the torch and threats of personal violence” by “riot loving spirits” all anyone could do was watch as “the church … burned to the ground.”

“No arrests or any attempt to arrest the rioters was made.” While smoke filled the Bath sky, Orr quietly slipped out of the city and moved on to another town to sow hatred.

For the next two weeks, a war of opinions appeared in area newspapers. Many detailed the events of the riot and some denied it ever occurred. One story even claimed that “… a portion of the members of Engine Co. No.3, on returning to their Engine House … publicly gave three cheers for the man who fired the church.” The accusation was quickly refuted and the newspaper’s claim was eventually retracted.

These Know-Nothings, with their hateful brand of domestic terrorism, had grown throughout the country, while many of them sought election to public office. And in Maine, these Know-Nothings were not yet done with their intolerant nationalism.

On Oct. 14, 1854, a mob of Know-Nothings in Ellsworth kidnapped a Catholic priest, the Rev. John Bapst. The mob beat him, stripped him of his clothing, covered him with tar and feathers, hoisted him high upon a rail, and carried him through town. When the Know-Nothings were finished, Bapst was abandoned on a darkened street and left to die. Fortunately, Bapst survived the ordeal.

One year later, on Sunday, Nov. 11, 1855, Portland’s Catholic bishop came to Bath to lay the corner stone of a new Catholic church at 838 High St. But another smaller riot was sparked by “rowdyism of the lowest sort and violence.” Only this time, Bath city officials were at the ready.

The ceremonies were halted while Mr. Russell, the acting mayor, intervened to disrupt the rebellion. Marshal Walker and Constable Leach each stepped in to prevent the foundation’s cornerstone from being vandalized.

Despite two other attempts to burn down the building, the construction of the new St. Mary’s Church was finished in 1856. Later that year the Know-Nothing Party fizzled out and disbanded all across America.

The new Catholic church served the community of Bath and its faithful for the next 112 years before being demolished for the expansion of Morse High School.

Today, the Bath city riot of 1854 serves as a stark historic reminder of one of the darker and more regrettable of our Stories from Maine.

Lori-Suzanne Dell is a Brunswick author and historian. She has published four books and runs the “Stories from Maine” Facebook page.

