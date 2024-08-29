Bowdoin College plans to spend $450,000 renovating the Longfellow Playground near the campus athletics fields.

The new public playground will feature natural wood structures and improve safety and accessibility for all kids. Construction is expected to start after Labor Day.

“The Longfellow Playground has meant a lot to generations of families here in our community,” said Matthew Orlando, Bowdoin’s senior vice president for finance and administration. “We’re pleased to make this investment in hopes that these updates will help continue that enjoyment for many years to come.”

The project is a collaboration between the college and the town, with town staff taking part planning and design. Sashi Misner, a landscape architect and experienced designer of natural playscapes, worked to create safe, accessible and distinct areas for toddlers and children 5–12 years old.

“Children need safe spaces and opportunities to play,” said Tom Farrell, Brunswick’s director of parks and recreation. “The current playground has been a popular go-to location for countless families with young children for close to four decades, but during that time, the playground industry has seen changes in safety requirements that have prompted the need for a new facility compliant with these standards.”

A survey drawing approximately 500 responses from the public informed the plan, which calls for a level, ADA-compliant, woodchip-covered surface that will include rot-resistant natural wood climbing structures and other equipment for different age groups. The flat playing area also provides better vision for parents and guardians. The new plan reclaims parts of the adjacent blacktop area and includes plant beds, retains the many existing shaded areas and increases the amount of seating. It also features a basketball/multi-use court and low split-rail fencing along Longfellow Avenue.

Bowdoin will pay for and manage the project at a cost of $450,000 and it will be built on property owned by the college. The town will then lease the playground from the college at a cost of $250 annually over 20 years, for a total town contribution of $5,000. The town is responsible for disassembling the existing playground and will provide inspections and maintenance, according to a Bowdoin news release.

The Longfellow Playground will close Tuesday, Sept. 3, as work begins to remove the existing 40-year-old structures and will remain closed until the project’s anticipated completion in November.

