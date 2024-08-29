Vice President Kamala Harris’s first in-depth interview since President Biden dropped out of the 2024 race and endorsed her to be the Democratic presidential nominee is slated to air Thursday night.

The interview is scheduled to be broadcast at 9 p.m. Eastern time on CNN and affiliated platforms, according to the network.

The program, a prime-time special called “The First Interview: Harris & Walz A CNN Exclusive,” will also mark Harris’s first joint interview with her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Harris and Walz are scheduled to tape the interview with CNN’s Dana Bash on Thursday afternoon, during a campaign swing through the battleground state of Georgia.

Bash, who has conducted sit-down interviews with Harris in the past, was one of the moderators of the presidential debate between Biden and former president Donald Trump in June. Biden’s halting performance that night was largely seen as the impetus for the broader conversations within the Democratic Party that led to his decision to bow out of the 2024 race.

Harris had faced growing pressure to participate in an on-the-record, in-depth interview – addressing a number of issues, including her major policy pivots – since she emerged as the Democratic presidential candidate last month and formally became her party’s nominee last week.

Harris told campaign reporters nearly three weeks ago that she wanted to “get an interview scheduled before the end of the month.”

Harris and Walz are in Georgia on a two-day bus tour. After Thursday afternoon’s interview taping with CNN, Harris is expected to continue campaigning in south Georgia before headlining a rally at night in Savannah.

In addition to CNN, the network said the interview will air on CNN International, CNN en Español and CNN Max. It will also be available live for pay-TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN-connected televisions and mobile apps where available, according to the network.

