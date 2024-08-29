A move is afoot to designate the Frances Perkins Homestead in Newcastle a national monument. This is a great idea for several reasons.

Frances Perkins is an American hero, yet many, even in Maine, do not recognize her name. Perkins was FDR’s secretary of labor. Aside from being the first woman cabinet member, she essentially invented the New Deal. That includes Social Security, workers’ compensation, unemployment insurance, the minimum wage, the 40-hour work week and the Fair Labor Relations Board, among other programs. Frances Perkins had one goal that has not been realized: universal health insurance.

But for Frances Perkins, we would live in a very different society. One example: When I was young, my father would occasionally say, “We’re going to the poorhouse.” I didn’t know what a poorhouse was, but it didn’t sound good. In fact, many towns used to have a poorhouse, or poor farm or town farm, or alms house. Your town may well have a Town Farm Road, or the like. But there is no longer a town farm. Much credit for that goes to Social Security and similar programs.

I would love to hear Frances Perkins’ thoughts on some contemporary issues, including humane approaches to the unhoused and to immigration. I wish that we could channel her.

In the absence of that, designating her homestead a national monument will honor her remarkable legacy, while at the same time casting light on the compassionate and creative thinking we could use more of today.

Dan Emery

North Yarmouth

