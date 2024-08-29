Character used as a noun is “the aggregate of features and traits that form the individual nature of some person or thing.” Both presidential candidates are representing their personal character.

There is such a difference in how the two candidates express themselves and talk about America. Vice President Kamala Harris and the Democrats talk optimism, unification and have a positive view of America’s future. Former President Donald Trump is exactly the opposite. He views America as a downtrodden county with no hope of a future. He tried to overthrow the 2020 election with a coup.

Personal character is the building block to their self and leadership ability. The movie “The American President” (1995) is a comedy about a president running for reelection. The underlying theme is not so much a romantic story as it is about character. The presidential actor, Michael Douglas, is verbally attacked by his opponent, played by Richard Dreyfuss, about his personal character and misinformation. The actor president finally attacks his opponent on his misinformation, mudslinging and not being able to be a good leader without personal character.

America appears to be playing out the parts of this movie’s political issues defining character and leadership. MAGA’s draconian 2025 dogma is reprehensible, as it is based on fear.

Listen and learn how one party sees a future and the other sees only doom for America.

I am an optimist.

Paul Baresel

Buxton

