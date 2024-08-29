It is easy to understand why Republicans would object to a transgender girl playing soccer on a girls team. Since everyone knows there are no transgender Republicans, nor are there any transgender children of Republicans, we can understand their stance.

What? Oh, I see … never mind.

Chris Queally
Scarborough

