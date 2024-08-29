When Theda Lyden began harvesting produce for local food pantries, she was responding to an intractable need.

That was 2017, the year she co-founded Growing to Give, a nonprofit with the mission of “harnessing the power of community to grow organic vegetables and give to those in need.”

According to the most recent Feeding America “Map the Meal Gap,” food insecurity affects 180,000 Mainers. But things are changing. This August, Growing to Give reached a milestone, donating over 100,000 pounds of produce — an estimated 83,333 meals — to address the critical need.

Growing to Give cultivates 86 varieties of vegetables and herbs, including cultural crops like amaranth leaves, African eggplant and flint corn, geared toward New Mainers and Indigenous groups. By teaming up with local gleaning organizations, its produce has reached 40 sites across seven counties.

“In helping our neighbors, we’re healing ourselves,” Lyden said. “We keep our farm orderly, so people feel immersed in the beauty of it all when they volunteer.”

The ‘great spill’

Before Patt Carton and John Newlin owned the Growing to Give property, formerly known as Scatter Good Farm, it belonged to the Abenaki people. The couple, being mindful of this, integrated Indigenous care methods into their farming practices.

Lyden remembered when the two would host “neighborhood” farm parties. Even before the nonprofit emerged, she said many considered the space somewhat of a community farm.

As a friend and retired chef, Lyden was tasked with creating an organic tomato sauce line. But looking back, she recalled the moment things changed.

“Fall arrived. I spent two long days preparing in the kitchen by the woods. With the music on and the windows open, I wondered why I was so grumpy,” she said. “I tried to shake it off, so as not to transmute the bad energy into the sauce. But finally, it came time to can. A few cases in, I poured product into a jar and, sure enough, the glass shattered, spilling the 20-gallon pot onto the floor. After cleaning up, I took a shower. I kept asking myself why, in the first place, I was in such a mood. It occurred to me that I’d spent 30 years of my life in a kitchen, and I didn’t want to look out a window anymore; I wanted to be outside. I now tell people if you don’t listen to the universe, it will step in and burn you, as it did me.”

This realization led to Growing to Give, though it didn’t seem so at the time — it looked like starting over with fresh produce and no plan.

Lyden heard about the Merrymeeting Gleaners, a nonprofit that donates excess crops to hunger coalitions, through Rebecca McConaughey, a volunteer who arrived shortly after the “great spill” to collect surplus peppers and tomatoes. This inspired the crew to reimagine the farm’s future.

From the ashes, Growing to Give arose with a new purpose — to nurture Mother Nature and, in doing so, provide for the community’s most vulnerable populations.

Solar lawnmowers

To this day, the farm practices no-till regenerative agriculture, which, while labor-intensive, fosters healthier soil by preserving structure, enhancing moisture retention and promoting beneficial microbial activity. It employs cover crops, organic mulches and biochar while growing native perennials and flowering annuals to support pollination and pest management.

Growing to Give now teaches climate-friendly farming to students of all ages through educational programs. And to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels, it has turned to electric equipment — yes, that means solar lawnmowers.

“We care about what’s going on under the soil,” Lyden said. “About the relationship between root systems and carbon sequestration. Sure, we’re a small farm explicitly growing produce, but if we were bigger, and these methods were practiced on a larger scale, we could cut carbon emissions significantly.”

Moved by Gabe Brown’s 2018 novel “Dirt to Soil,” Lyden bought several copies to share with volunteers. She stressed the importance of shifting from industrial agriculture to regenerative, noting that although the benefits can take three years to show, the results are sustainable, economically and environmentally.

A lasting impact

As an educational farm, science plays a key role, whether through discovering natural solutions — like radish seeds to combat squash vine borer infestation — or companion planting for pest control.

“Research informs our decisions,” Lyden said. “The work our interns do speaks to that — while nature has its patterns, it can also be unpredictable, and we must keep learning.”

After interning at Growing to Give, Josie Veilleux, a Princeton University anthropology major, is now considering a minor in environmental studies. Her parents just moved from Orono to Bowdoin. Looking for a summer gig in the Midcoast region, she found the farm, which met the sole requirement for college credit: a program that made a “social impact.”

“Regenerative agriculture drives all the farm’s initiatives,” Veilleux said. “I was faced with a pretty steep learning curve.”

Throwing herself into research, Veilleux read “Dirt to Soil,” per Lyden’s request, and watched the 2020 documentary “Kiss the Ground.” She said she was most shocked to learn about the positive impact of no-till farming on public health.

“A head of cabbage in the 1950s had 20 times more nutrients than it does today,” Veilleux said. “Tilling exposes mycorrhizal fungi to the sun, preventing nutrient storage in the root system. It’s nice to know that people who eat our veggies will be nourished even more than they could by produce found at the grocery store.”

Excited for her sophomore year, Veilleux hopes to connect with classmates interested in agriculture or bionomics to explore future possibilities.

‘We rely on our volunteers’

With fewer than three full-time staff, Growing to Give relies on volunteer support.

Last year, 200 individuals contributed over 4,000 hours to growing food, maintaining farm infrastructure, and supporting administration and fundraising efforts. This includes volunteers from all frequencies (one-time, occasional, regular) and types (in the field, board members, event helpers, fix-it-uppers and bouquet arrangers).

With autumn (a crucial time for harvesting) approaching, Judy Arledge, a volunteer since 2018, urged locals to “lend a hand.”

Pulling a monstrous carrot from the earth, Arledge laughed, “It’s hard to say what my role is here.” Last week, she dropped by to weed; on Saturday, she mowed; and her hands were back in the dirt on Monday morning.

“I deliver the produce to Woodside Apartments in Lisbon,” Arledge said. “Our veggies are seasonal, which is fun because they’re always changing. When I drop everything off, I encourage people to bite and try something new — like a hakurei turnip or zucchini, which is super fresh this time of the year.”

As a great-grandmother and volunteer gleaner, Arledge, like many, has a tight schedule but emphasized that it’s not about making time when you can; it’s about making time “because you should.”

To learn more about Growing to Give and how you can support its mission, visit growingtogive.farm or email info@growingtogive.farm.

