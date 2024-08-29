LITCHFIELD – Ann M. Turnbull passed away peacefully, surrounded by family in July, 2024. Ann’s husband of 60 years, James Andrew Turnbull 3rd, passed away in his home in Litchfield Maine, a few years back and she will be with him again.

Ann was born in Brockport, NY in 1936. She grew up in West Orange, NJ. Jim was born in Newark NJ in 1936 and grew up in Livingston NJ.

Jim met Ann McCaw in 1956, on a blind date. They were married in 1958 and honeymooned in Rangeley, Maine where they bought their first Antique. In 1961 Jim took a job at Oxford Paper Company in Rumford, Maine, and he and Ann moved their family to Litchfield. After a short time another opportunity took him to East Kingston, NH, and then on to Lenox and Stockbridge, Mass. where they raised their family.

Jim worked for Peter J. Schweitzer and International Paper while Ann spent many years working for Country Curtains and The Red Lion Inn. During the 40 years in Stockbridge Jim and Ann transitioned their love for Antiques from a hobby to their business Salt Box Barn Antiques. In 2000 Jim and Ann returned to Litchfield where they pursued their passion for Antiques, buying and selling all around New England.

They spent many special times with their children and grandchildren exploring Maine, at the ocean, in the mountains and on the lakes. They enjoyed all their gardens. Ann loved to knit, paint and play music. Jim spent a lot of time in the woods, “never enough wood” in the firewood or board piles.

Ann and Jim enjoyed traveling up and down the East Coast visiting friends and relatives

Ann and Jim are survived by two sons Drew Turnbull and wife Janet, Brad Turnbull and wife Stephanie, and daughter Beth Turnbull; grandchildren Emily Turnbull and Earl Turnbull; and many more close family, loving friends and good neighbors.

In remembrance of Ann and Jim, please support your local farmers,

craftsmen and the arts

