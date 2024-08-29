Bath’s Maine Maritime Museum will host a presentation with the world-renowned oceanographer and explorer who discovered the wreck of the Titanic.

Robert Ballard will visit the museum for the first time at 5 p.m. on Sept. 20 to discuss his lifelong work. VIP ticket holders will receive signed copies of his new autobiography, “Into the Deep,” and have an opportunity to take a photo with Ballard.

“This is an incredible opportunity to meet a true legend, not only in the maritime community but just a world-renowned explorer and oceanographer,” said Rebecca Roche, chief advancement officer of Maine Maritime Museum.

The presentation will cover Ballard’s experiences, with one of his most important discoveries being the Titanic wreck.

Ballard was also involved in a Navy-funded expedition to find two nuclear submarines named the USS Scorpion and USS Thresher to determine any long-term effects of the nuclear submarine wrecks in the Atlantic Ocean.

The two submarines sank during the 1960s and were lost in accidents during the Cold War.

Ballard also identified biological ecosystems of hydrothermal vents and “black smokers” in the Galapagos Rift and East Pacific Rise that thrive at the bottom of the ocean without sunlight.

During the presentation, a livestream of the submarine Nautilus diving in the Pacific Ocean will be displayed to show the ongoing work Ballard is involved in.

“Highlighting the fact that there is an active research vessel out right now is something that is newsworthy and will showcase that his work is ongoing and [Dr. Ballard] is still a leader in his field,” said Amanda Pleau, marketing and communications manager for the museum.

“Our mission is to connect people to the past, present and future of Maine’s waterways and their global reach,” she said. “The ships that were built here, how they used to and continue through work like BIW, touch every corner of this Earth.”

Standard and VIP tickets are available online through the museum. The funds raised will support the work and programs at the Maine Maritime Museum.

