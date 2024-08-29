Two hundred years ago, our town was home to a small, thriving community of formerly enslaved people. The community, known as the Ridge Community, was uncommon. It was likely home to both those who had been enslaved locally and those who had moved from surrounding areas. They lived separately, but relatively well. They were forbidden from many public places, and pushed into segregated corners of those that would allow them, but records show that they were considered a lively segment of the greater community.

We do not know how many lived in the Ridge Community. We do not know why they abandoned it around 1830. We do not know where their descendants are. But, we can make educated guesses.

Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, Maine businesses systematically refused to hire Black workers. Without a way to make a stable living, Black Mainers moved out. By the time the Klan rose to prominence in southern Maine (early 1920s), its focus was on French speakers because the Black community had functionally vanished. History like this plays a key role in why Maine is among the states with the highest percentage of White residents.

This has led to the oft-repeated statement, “Kennebunk/Maine does not have diversity.” Whether being offered as an excuse for racist statements, a criticism of the insular nature of the community, or simply why people of color choose not to move here, the baseline remains the same.

The trouble is two-fold: it isn’t true and it causes harm.

The population of Maine has been growing increasingly diverse for years, and although Kennebunk lags behind the state as a whole, it has shown an increase in minority representation in the last couple of censuses. More importantly, the statement ignores the simple fact that not all diversity is visible.

Race is not as simple as skin color, and race is only one factor. In fact, Maine civil rights legislation recognizes six categories of protected sectors: race and skin color, national origin and ancestry, religion, disabilities, gender (including gender identity and expression), and sexual orientation.

Expand one’s view slightly and one can see that our town is home to a broad spectrum of socioeconomic status and the even more basic and broad diversity of thought. Once one begins recognizing the rich variety within our community, it becomes impossible to unsee it.

For those who take pride in their individual and/or group identities, the claim that Kennebunk does not have diversity hits hard. The statement often lands as a denial of their existence or refusal of admission.

As a teacher, I have watched students wilt into the background as others confidently proclaim that that classroom is not home to anyone different. Some have the confidence and courage to assert themselves, but many feel safest when attention is not forced upon them. In many cases, they simply disappear from the discussion. In worse cases, they disappear from the lesson. In the worst cases, they internalize the phrase and turn against themselves and anyone who might view them as different.

Two centuries ago, Kennebunk was home to a diverse population and, through force or indifference, allowed it to vanish. We lost the contributions of the Ridge Community and generations of their descendants. We lost their ideas, innovations and fellowship. Our community is poorer for it.

Let us not repeat the mistakes of the past. Let us come together and celebrate the diversity of our community. Let us make this a welcoming, happy, productive place together.

Kennebunk is diverse, and that strengthens our present and future.

Greg Smith is a social studies teacher at Kennebunk High School and a resident of West Kennebunk.

