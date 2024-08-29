PROMOTIONS
BakerNewman Noyes has promoted 12 people to senior-level roles. Joseph Begin, Steven Powers, Remy Schneider and Connor Smart are now senior managers in the accounting firm’s tax practice, and Derek McDonough is a manager in that department. Alexandra Brophy is now a senior marketing manager. Michael Trahan has been promoted to senior manager in the assurance practice, and Jessica Dillon, Ben McLaughlin and Anna Peaslee were promoted to assurance managers. Stacy Kirk is now audit reports manager. Jessica Rousseau is a talent acquisition manager.
Sebago Technics has promoted three people. Caitlyn Abbott, who was previously a director of project delivery, is now the director of growth opportunities. Nikki Conant is the new director of project delivery. Kendra Ramsell is now a project manager.
