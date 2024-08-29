Traffic is backing up on Interstate 95 around the New Hampshire and Maine border Thursday morning after the Piscataqua River Bridge was closed because of a shooting.

Northbound traffic into Maine is completely blocked, while southbound traffic is being diverted at Exit 2 in Kittery, according to Maine State Police.

The Sarah Mildred Long Bridge and the Memorial Bridge connecting Portsmouth and Kittery are still open, with heavy northbound traffic, according to New England 511 traffic maps.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This story will be updated.

