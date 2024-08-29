A Portland man was sentenced to 2 ½ and a half years in prison and ordered to pay $32,564 in restitution for writing and cashing stolen checks using stolen IDs.

U.S. District Judge Nancy Torresen also sentenced Paul Logugune, 22, to three years of supervised release following his prison sentence, the district court in Portland said in a statement Thursday.

Logugune pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft in May, the court said.

Between May and June 2022, Logugune and a co-conspirator stole purses and wallets from unattended vehicles, taking driver’s licenses and checkbooks, the court said. They wrote checks on the stolen checkbooks payable to the names on the stolen IDs, then they enlisted others to cash the phony checks at Cumberland County credit unions.

The co-conspirator was not named in the statement Thursday. The FBI investigated the case, the court said.

