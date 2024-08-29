The Boston Red Sox placed infielder David Hamilton on the 10-day injured list Thursday because of a fractured left index finger. They recalled Nick Sogard from Triple-A Worcester to take his spot on the roster.

Hamilton broke his finger while dropping down a bunt in the eighth inning of Boston’s 3-0 win Wednesday over the Blue Jays.

“When he bunted, he hit his finger,” Manager Alex Cora said after Wednesday’s game. “He’s pretty sore.”

Hamilton, a 26-year-old rookie, is fifth in the majors with 33 steals despite playing in only 98 games. He’s batting .248 with a .303 on-base percentage, .395 slugging percentage, eight homers, 17 doubles, one triple, 28 RBI, 47 runs, 22 walks and 80 strikeouts.

PHILLIES: On the hook for nearly $40 million over the next two years for a pitcher with a 6.50 ERA this season, the Philadelphia Phillies moved Taijuan Walker to the bullpen, turning the 33-year-old right-hander into a long reliever for the stretch run.

Walker (3-6) had not won a game since May 22 and has lost his last six decisions. The Phillies have lost his last nine starts.

Walker signed a four-year, $72 million deal prior to the 2023 season.

THURSDAY’S GAMES

RANGERS 2, WHITE SOX 1: Corey Seager hit his 200th career homer and Nathan Eovaldi pitched seven scoreless innings, leading Texas to a victory at Chicago.

Eovaldi (10-7) matched his season high with 10 strikeouts. The right-hander was working on a no-hitter before Gavin Sheets hit a leadoff single in the fifth.

Kirby Yates surrendered Andrew Benintendi’s 15th homer with one out in the ninth, and then struck out Andrew Vaughn and retired Sheets on a grounder to second for his 25th save in 26 tries.

BREWERS 6, GIANTS 0: Aaron Civale and Aaron Ashby combined on a two-hitter and William Contreras stole home to help Milwaukee beat visiting San Francisco.

Civale (5-8) worked seven innings for his longest outing of the season. He struck out seven while allowing only two hits and two walks.

CARDINALS 4, PADRES 1: Masyn Winn hit a solo homer while Sonny Gray threw six strong innings in leading St. Louis past visiting San Diego.

Gray (12-9), who had lost his three previous starts, held the Padres to three hits and a run, with no walks.

Ryan Helsley earned his MLB-leading 41st save in 44 opportunities by pitching a 1-2-3 ninth.

ANGELS 3, TIGERS 0: Zach Neto homered, rookie Jack Kochanowicz pitched six shutout innings and Los Angeles won at Detroit, ending a seven-game losing streak.

Kochanowicz (2-3) was spectacular in his sixth major-league start, allowing five hits in six innings. He struck out four without walking a batter. He is 2-1 with a 2.45 ERA since rejoining the rotation on Aug. 11.

METS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 2: Jose Iglesias drove in Tyrone Taylor with a base hit in the ninth inning, and New York rallied for a win at Phoenix.

Jesse Winker hit a one-out double off Justin Martinez (5-5) before Taylor entered as a pinch runner. Taylor advanced to third on a flyout to right from J.D. Martinez, and Iglesias ripped a hard grounder up the middle that deflected off the glove of diving shortstop Geraldo Perdomo.

