Jacob Webb, Wikelman Gonzalez and Zach Bryant combined on a five-hitter, and Jhostynxon Garcia, Allan Castro and Alex Binelas each drove in two runs as the Portland Sea Dogs snapped a four-game losing streak Thursday night with an 8-0 Eastern League win over the Harrisburg, Senators, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Gonzalez (4-2) was credited with the win after allowing just one hit over five innings in relief of Webb, who served as the opener. Gonzalez struck out five and walked one.

Garcia and Mikey Romero each went 3 for 5 with two runs scored. Binelas hit a two-run homer in the eighth.

Despite the win, Portland’s lead in the Northeast Division was reduced to 1 1/2 games over the Somerset Patriots, who won twice to extend their winning streak to five.

