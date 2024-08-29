ORONO — Joe Horn, the University of Maine football team’s center, is recovering from a leg injury and might not play in Friday night’s season opener against Colgate at Alfond Stadium. That doesn’t mean Horn will ignore tradition. So Thursday, he’ll invite starting quarterback Carter Peevy over and fire up the grill.

“What I do every Thursday night, I do burger night with the starting quarterback. Last year, it was at the QB’s place. This year, we’ll do it at my place,” said Horn, who played at UMass before transferring to Maine last year. “I actually just eat plain burgers. Whatever (Peevy) wants, if he likes ketchup, if he likes whatever, we’ll toss it on there. Whatever’s good for him.”

The Black Bears open the season with big expectations – not for a Coastal Athletic Association title, but rather marked improvement. Coming off consecutive 2-9 seasons in Jordan Stevens’ first two seasons as head coach, players and coaches say the team will be better. Now they have to go on the field and prove that. There’s a heightened sense of urgency around the team, said Stevens, a Mt. Blue High grad who was an all-conference player at Maine.

“(Urgency) was one of our focuses during camp. It was competition, confidence and a sense of urgency. That’s something that’s been demanded. Anytime you tell the players, we’re preparing because there’s something at the end of this. There’s a game coming. We’re taking this entire operation against another football program. We have a level of commitment and professionalism in that meeting room every morning, and I’ve definitely seen that improve every year,” he said.

With the season ready to begin, here are four things to look for from the Black Bears:

How will the three new coordinators fare?

For the third time in as many seasons, Stevens has new coordinators on offense, defense and special teams. What makes this season different is each was a promotion from within. Offensive coordinator Mikahael Waters, who is in his sixth season with Maine, coached the wide receivers last season. Defensive coordinator Umberto DiMeo joined the team last season as a defensive assistant. Special team coordinator Spencer Carey, a Lawrence High grad, played at Maine and was one of the first assistants Stevens hired in 2022.

“This is the first year I’ve felt really good, where we’re just turning the page, hey you’re now in that seat, but you’ve already been here,” Stevens said. “There’s less acclimating to Maine. I feel better chemistry and culture overall, from the staff down to the team, and that’s going to help us.”

Will the running game improve?

Maine averaged just under 80 rushing yards per game last season, worst in the CAA. It was the only team in the league to average fewer than 100 yards.

Success in the run game begins on the offensive line, where some new faces will need to contribute immediately. A graduate transfer from Lafayette, John Olmstead plugs in at right tackle. Andrew Kocan, a sophomore transfer from Virginia Military Institute, takes over at left tackle. Leavitt graduate Jack Boutaugh is back at left guard after starting the final four games of 2023. Nicholas Cruji is at left guard, and redshirt freshman Anthony Iliano will play center until Horn is ready to go.

“We’re itching to win, because we know we have the components on this team to do that. We know we’re too good to go 2-9 or 2-10, whatever it might be. We know we can compete in this conference,” Horn said. “We know we can compete against the out-of-conference teams we’re going to go against. There is definitely that sense of urgency for us to be successful.”

Grad transfer Jaharie Martin opens the season as Maine’s lead running back, with Tristan Kenan suspended indefinitely. Kenan led the Black Bears with 462 yards rushing and five touchdowns as a freshman last season. The 6-foot, 225-pound Martin began his college career as a linebacker at Montana State before switching to running back. His size and speed give the Black Bears a new dimension in the run game, Stevens said.

“That’s going to wear on a defense. I’m really excited to have him. I expect big things from him this year,” Stevens said.

An improved running attack can open things up in the passing game, and that leads to …

How will new quarterback Carter Peevy mesh with the veteran receivers?

Peevy is a dual-threat quarterback who enjoyed success last season at Mercer, helping the team reach the second round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. Peevy threw for 2,284 yards while completing 66% of his passes. He also ran for 324 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Peevy said he thinks coming from a winning program will help. The team needs to learn how to handle winning as well as losing, he said.

“When you have a program that’s struggled in the past, sometimes you can win a game and that can be the worst thing that happens because you can develop an ego,” Peevy said. “Don’t get too high and don’t get too low. Stay constantly at work.”

Maine’s receivers and tight ends are the most experienced units on the team. Six of the top eight players in receptions last season are back, including wideouts Joe Gillette (36 catches, 570 yards, five TDs), Jamie Lamson (49 catches, 552 yards, six TDs), and Montigo Moss (37 catches, 408 yards, three TDs). Also back are tight ends Cooper Heisey (22 catches, 187 yards, three TDs) and Eli Mahan, a Fryeburg Academy graduate.

“I thought camp went really well. Coming in the spring, then having the whole summer to learn the offense really helped,” Peevy said.

Gillette said he’s been impressed with Peevy since they began working together in the spring.

“He’s good on his feet. If the play is broken down, he can still make things happen. He’s good at making quick decisions. We’re getting the ball out and we’re on time,” Gillette said.

Can Maine’s defense get pressure on opposing quarterbacks?

The Black Bears registered just 14 sacks last season. In the CAA, only Campbell (12) and Hampton (10) had fewer. Maine was minus-6 in turnover margin, with only North Carolina A&T and Stony Brook worse in the league. Opponents converted nearly half their third-down tries against Maine.

That said, Maine’s defense is expected to be more aggressive under DiMeo, and the players charged with executing the new coordinator’s schemes are eager to get started.

“I’m excited to see what we can do. I’m excited with the aggression and the progression we’ve seen over the past few weeks,” said defensive end Xavier Holmes, who was second on the team with 2 1/2 sacks last season. “(DiMeo) knows the defense from the secondary to the front line. He keeps things sharp, very technical. I’m excited to get after that quarterback.”

Defensive tackle Izaiah Henderson is back after leading the team with four sacks in 2023. Kesean Dyson, a grad transfer linebacker from St. Francis, should make an impact. Alhaji Kamara, a junior transfer from Old Dominion, will start at corner.

“I feel like we’re a mature group. I feel like it should be a great year for the secondary,” said senior strong safety Shakur Smalls, who missed some time last season because of injury. “I attacked the offseason the right way. I put on about 15 pounds. I’m at 205 right now. I’m feeling good and ready to go this year.”

Smalls said he’s eager to play in the new attacking, blitzing defense.

“We older guys who have been in the program for two or three years, we felt the heartache the last two years,” Smalls said.

