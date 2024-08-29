AUTO RACING

NASCAR released its full 2025 Cup Series schedule on Thursday, including a change in several venues for the 10 playoff races – one of which will be held at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

New Hampshire’s race date has been moved to the third weekend in September, which is when the second round of the playoffs will start.

NASCAR had previously announced races in Mexico City and at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Bowman Gray will host the exhibition event that opens the season.

Mexico City and Bowman Gray are the only two new venues on the 2025 Cup schedule.

Atlanta Motor Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway and Watkins Glen all lost playoff spots and will instead be held during the 26-race regular season.

Darlington Raceway and Gateway outside of St. Louis are moving into the 10-race playoff schedule, along with New Hampshire.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have agreed to extend his contract for the 2026-27 season, one in which the NBA’s all-time 3-point leader and Olympic gold medalist will earn nearly $63 million.

Curry is now guaranteed about $178 million for the next three seasons; about $55.8 million for this season, about $59.6 million for 2025-26 and now about $62.6 million – the most the Warriors could offer by league rule – for 2026-27.

Curry, 36, averaged 26.4 points for the Warriors last season, and has averaged 24.8 points in his regular-season career since entering the NBA in 2009.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Eagles defensive back James Bradberry suffered a lower leg injury during Wednesday’s practice and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks, NFL sources said.

The NFL Network was first to report on Bradberry’s injury.

Bradberry is likely headed to injured reserve. The Eagles have been trying to trade the 31-year-old, and still had hoped to move him after he made the team’s initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, NFL sources told The Philadelphia Inquirer. But Bradberry’s injury, which involves a tendon, could further complicate General Manager Howie Roseman’s ability to get a deal done.

The Eagles are on the hook for all of Bradberry’s 2024 salary after they signed him to a three-year, $38 million contract, with $20 million guaranteed last offseason.

• The New York Jets wide receiver Mike Williams is trending toward playing in the season opener after he participated in team drills for the first time since tearing the ACL in his left knee while with the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3 last season.

Williams was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Aug. 7 and had been participating in individual drills at practice and running routes on the side.

Jets Coach Robert Saleh said Williams will be available to play at San Francisco on Sept. 9, but it wouldn’t be fair to expect him to be 100%.

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Real Madrid will have re-runs of its past three Champions League title wins, against Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund, as part of a revamped eight-game schedule for Champions League teams now that the traditional group stage is abolished.

Defending champion Madrid’s slate of opponents also includes home games against AC Milan, Salzburg and Stuttgart, with trips to Atalanta – the Europa League winner that Madrid beat in the UEFA Super Cup this month – and twice to France, to play Lille and debutant Brest.

Manchester City also gets a Champions League final reunion – hosting Inter Milan, which it beat to win its European title in 2023.

Bayern Munich will host Paris Saint-Germain in a rematch of the 2020 final that the German giant won, 1-0.

ITALY: Romelu Lukaku ended his underwhelming second spell at Chelsea by completing a move to Napoli, with Coach Antonio Conte saying the Belgium striker could play immediately.

Napoli did not give any details of the deal, but Italian media reported Lukaku signed a three-year contract and the Serie A club paid Chelsea 30 million euros ($33 million), plus 30% of any future transfer fee.

CYCLING

SPANISH VUELTA: Pablo Castrillo picked up an emotional stage win, hours after the death of his team’s founder and former president, Manolo Azcona, at age 71.

There were no changes in the general classification after the 137.5-kilometer route that ended with a long climb into the city of Manzaneda in northwest Spain. Ben O’Connor kept the leader’s red jersey.

