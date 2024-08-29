Buxton haddock supper buffet – Saturday, Aug. 31, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, 197 Parker Farm Road, Buxton. $10 suggested donation, $5 children, $20 family. Takeout available.

Weekly community meal – Wednesday, Sept. 4, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. A hot meal plus salad, fruit, dessert and a beverage, provided by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food program. Live music and free blood pressure checks.

Gray bean supper – Saturday, Sept. 7, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Post 86 Auxiliary, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. All-you-can-eat. Beans, chop suey, red hot dogs, coleslaw, casseroles, homemade biscuits and butter, punch and coffee. $12, $6 ages 5-11, free under 5.

