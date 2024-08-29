Historical society hears

from Maine Preservation

Brad Miller of Maine Preservation will be a guest speaker for the first Westbrook Historical Society meeting of the fall, at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 7 in the Oak Room at the Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

Miller is director of programs and services for Maine Preservation, a nonprofit organization with a mission “to promote and preserve historic places, buildings, downtowns and neighborhoods,” its website says.

Police mental health

liaison speaks at Post

Jo Freedman, the Westbrook Police Department’s mental health liaison, will speak when American Legion Post 62 meets Wednesday, Sept. 4, at its headquarters at 17 Dunn St.

A board of directors meeting at 4:30 p.m. will precede a catered dinner at 5:45 p.m. Freedman will speak after the meal.

The meeting is only for post members from all branches of the military, according to Post Commander Dennis Marrotte.

“All veterans service organizations are experiencing losses of longtime members who served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam,” Marrotte said.

Free Common activities

A figure drawing class will be hosted at Westbrook Common from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30. Sign up by emailing abby@downtownwestbrook.com.

Dooryarders Unplugged will perform live music for free from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Aug. 28, 1974, that trustees approved preliminary construction blueprints for the replacement bathhouse at the Cornelia Warren Association pool. Demolition of the bathhouse built in 1948 was underway.

