• State Manufactured Homes is a local, family-owned business celebrating 80 years of excellence

• Attached two-car garage and walk-up attic provide convenience and storage space

• The two bedrooms and baths are located at opposite ends of the house

• Off Route 1 in Scarborough and close to the South Portland city line, this house is tucked away from the hustle bustle while close to everything

State Manufactured Homes is celebrating 80 years of excellence with this lovely two-bedroom, two-bathroom home. They understand that finding both privacy and a sense of community is a rare thing in today’s chaotic, competitive housing market and are pleased to offer realistic solutions. So, look at this brand new 2024 Kennebunkport home and start packing, because it checks off all the boxes for a move-in ready, convenient and comfortable lifestyle.

✔ LOCATION Pinecrest is an all-ages manufactured housing community just off Route 1 in Scarborough. It’s close to everything southern Maine offers. Here, you’ll find public transportation and you’re within fifteen minutes of beaches, restaurants, shopping, medical facilities, downtown Portland and a great school system.

✔ DESIGN AND LAYOUT Just imagine settling into this well-made home before winter. There’s an attached two-car garage and corner gas fireplace in the living room with hardwood flooring running throughout the house. There’s a chef’s kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a functional, attractive island. Details like a deep utility sink in the laundry room and a large walk-in closet in the primary bedroom make this property shine.

✔ AMENITIES A program director is on staff to provide support and recreational services to both Pinecrest and Hillcrest (the 55+ sister-community) residents. There’s scheduled trips to grocery stores and nearby shopping locations with two mornings a month set aside for individual errands. Both communities share an activity center with a library, fitness room, classes and holiday events. An outdoor pavilion is the setting for picnics and gatherings. There is also a dog park, since Pinecrest and Hillcrest are pet friendly.

✔ BUY AND LIVE LOCAL The Desfosses family is proud to be part of the solution in Maine’s housing crunch. Now operated by the second, third and fourth generations, this new Kennebunkport model represents their passion and commitment to offering homes that are accessible to a wider market of buyers. At under $380,000, make it yours before the snow falls.

Contact Tina, Tracy or Alfie to learn more about this home, and the Pinecrest and Hillcrest (55+) communities.

(207) 883-2512 | statemanufacturedhomes.com | 126 US Route 1, Scarborough

