• Seller has invested tens of thousands of dollars on improvements, including brand new windows, renovated kitchen and bathroom, updated electrical, heating and more

• First-floor bedroom and bonus room/ office with two dormer ceilinged bedrooms upstairs; built-in storage on the landing

• Rowe Avenue runs against Portland Trails conservation land, with walking trails leading to Capisic Pond

• Nasons Corner is near the Westbrook town line, where you’ll find every amenity you need at the Rock Row development

Recently renovated and move-in ready: two of our favorite qualities in a home for sale. Starting with the roof four years ago, the current owner of this four-bed, one-bath has invested tens of thousands of dollars into this circa 1961 Cape. There are now brand-new windows, including egress windows, new storm doors, updated electrical, a new wall-mounted, propane heating system, efficient boiler and more inside.

The kitchen has been updated with brand new stainless appliances by Whirlpool, tile backsplash, granite countertops and refinished floors. A full wall passthrough with bar seating opens into the living room. Down a short hall is the full bathroom with tub—also recently refreshed—and two bedrooms, though one may be more suited for an office, study or studio.

Upstairs are two more bedrooms with dormer ceilings in classic Cape style. The landing is big enough for a reading nook. The basement, where you can find the laundry and utility sink, is partially finished and ready for your personal touches.

The end of Rowe Avenue runs along Portland Trails conservation land. Walking trails will take you to Capisic Pond, with the Fore River Sanctuary and Evergreen Cemetery also nearby. This neighborhood is Nasons Corner, which is between Rosemont-Deering Center and the Westbrook town line, giving you quick access to both major shopping chains and independent stores.

147 Rowe Avenue is listed by Tom and Julia Ranello who say, “We love where we live!” Call them at 207-838-1651 or email ranellogroup@gmail.com.

Copy the Story Link