Days are getting shorter and nights cooler, and I can’t help feeling the same mix of excitement and nerves as fall sneaks in that I did for the 21 years when I was a classroom and STEM teacher at Wells Elementary.

Maine families are preparing for the familiar routine of early mornings, packed lunches, new classmates and homework with a similar mix of excitement and anxiety. The return to school means many families have child care and transportation again, but they also have the cost of back-to-school needs and worries about family budgets.

These needs have driven my work in the Maine Legislature to ensure families and schools have the resources they need to succeed this school year.

Because a strong public education system is the foundation for a bright future and for crucial services in our communities here in York County, I voted for the state to fund 55% of the total cost of K-12 education. This funding eases the burden on local property taxpayers and ensures our schools have the resources they need. Lawmakers also took the proactive step, due to lessons learned from tough economic times, to transfer $30 million to the Education Stabilization Fund, available for future needs.

A successful school year depends not just on families, teachers and students, but on all the support staff working with children. As an educator, I worked with skilled and dedicated education technicians who provided essential support to our classrooms to create an inclusive learning environment. I quickly learned that ed techs are essential to students’ success in our classrooms, despite struggling with low pay and often trying to support families themselves.

That is why, when a measure came before the Legislature to raise wages for ed techs to 125% of the minimum wage and increase support staff to 115% of the minimum wage, I strongly supported its passage. The measure will ensure ed techs and school staff are compensated fairly across our state for the hard work they do to educate the next generation of leaders, workers and parents. Although this legislation was a good start, much more work needs to be done to support our school professionals.

A strong public education requires collaboration with all stakeholders.

In collaboration with the Maine Department of Education, the Biddeford Regional Center of Technology expansion will be open this fall and offer more opportunities for students in our community. The center’s new career and technical education expansion will include culinary, hospitality management and Maine’s very first athletic training program, bringing in almost 90 more students from the area’s high schools.

Vocational schools are critical for our students and provide opportunities such as dual enrollment, certifications and post-graduate apprenticeships. It is important to continue to invest in our students and provide them the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in their future.

I was also proud to support the continuation of the Maine Community College System’s Free College Scholarship, which covers tuition and mandatory fees for one-year certificate or two-year degree programs for recent high school graduates. The program will work to lower barriers for those seeking a higher education while ensuring students graduate without debt.

As we head into the new school year, I’m optimistic about what lies ahead. The work we’ve done in the Legislature this session is a testament to our shared commitment to the education and well-being of our communities.

While challenges remain, I believe that by working together, we can continue to build a brighter future for all children here in Maine. I wish all Maine students, parents and educators a successful and rewarding school year.

Henry Ingwersen represents Senate District 32, which is made up of Arundel, Biddeford, Dayton, Hollis and Lyman. He can be reached at Henry.Ingwersen@legislature.maine.gov or 207-287-1515.

