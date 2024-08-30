Kellen Adickes, Lincoln Academy senior: Adickes was third in Class B at the state championships, then won the New England championship with a 3-under 69. This summer, he took second in the Maine Junior Championships at 6 under.

McKenna Castle, Thornton Academy senior: Castle earned a share of the Class A girls’ championship last year with an 85 and was named SMAA Girls’ Golfer of the Year. She placed 11th in the Maine Women’s Amateur, shooting three rounds under 85.

Will Farschon, Brunswick senior: The Dragons’ No. 1 player won the Class A title last fall with an even-par 72. He also tied for third in the KVAC Class A championship, and this summer tied for 11th (5 over) in the Maine Junior Championships.

Joe Hansen, Greely junior: Hansen tied for sixth at the SMAA championships last fall and was one of two high school players (along with Adickes) to make the cut at the Maine Amateur, shooting 5 over (76-71) for the first two rounds.

Dante Iannetta, Falmouth sophomore: Iannetta came through in his first state meet with a 2-over 74, tying for third in Class A to help lift Falmouth to a state championship. He shot even par over two rounds to take sixth in the Maine Junior Championships.

Wyatt Labonte, Biddeford senior: Labonte helped the Tigers qualify for the Class A championships last year, then shot a 78 in the state meet to tie for ninth. He’ll look to lead Biddeford to the top of the SMAA’s South Division.

Advertisement

Mick Madden, Cheverus junior: Madden showed the form that made him the Class A runner-up as a freshman when he tied for ninth in the Maine Junior Championships.

Ryan Savona, Freeport sophomore: After shooting an 83 as a freshman at the Class B state meet, Savona has been consistently breaking 40 in nine-hole practice rounds. He’ll help make sure Freeport contends again.

Henry Stone, Gray-New Gloucester sophomore: Stone was second in the WMC qualifier last year with a 78, and has been averaging 36 in nine-hole rounds in preseason.

Marc Twombly, Scarborough senior: After winning the 2022 Class A title, Twombly made another bid for a championship by tying for third at 2 over. He also tied for second in the SMAA championships and will again anchor the Red Storm.

Copy the Story Link