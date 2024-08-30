It’s hard to believe that credible journalists have become whiners and surrogates for the GOP. We hear enough spewed insults, crying, “woe is me” and innuendo from most Republicans in our country.
I know it’s only an opinion column (“Democratic Party not living up to its name,” Aug. 25), but shouldn’t a columnist like Jim Fossel use more than just “information” they are spoon-fed from Fox when writing anything for a published newspaper? It doesn’t surprise me that small minds are very blissfully ignorant.
I’m usually not so vocal, but enough already of the right attacking everyone, including themselves. Misinformation and nonsense rule the day! Yikes.
Alan Foster
Kennebunk
