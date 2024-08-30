Irene Jewett

BRUNSWICK – Please join us as we come together to celebrate the life of Irene on Sunday Sept. 8, from 1-4 p.m., Brunswick Elks Lodge, 179 Park Row, Brunswick.

Refreshments will be available and beverages are available to purchase.

Don’t cry for me. I am not alone. The angels are with me to welcome me home. -unknown

Donations of canned cat food will be accepted and donated to Midcoast Humane in Irene’s name.

