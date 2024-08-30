MERIDA, Mexico – Lisa Anne Willemsen, 66, of Merida, Mexico and St. Petersburg, Fla., died at her home in Mexico on May 28, 2024. Born in Hinsdale, Ill.,﻿ Lisa was the daughter of the late Clarissa Willemsen.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Alexis and Mel Bryant; father, Alan Willemsen; and brother, Andrew Willemsen.

Raised in Mendham, N.J., Lisa attended the Kent School in Connecticut. Lisa went on to graduate in 1978 from the Cordon Bleu Culinary Institute in London, and worked as a chef during her 20s. She graduated from the University of Maine Farmington in 1988 and worked in community health education for the Maine Municipal Association, and then in 1995, Lisa became a certified Craniosacral Massage Therapist, practicing her craft in Maine. Lisa also worked as an interior designer, serving private clients and renovating homes for resale.

In 2006, Lisa relocated to Tulum, Mexico, and then in 2008 moved to Merida, Mexico, where she did further interior design work and integrated into the expat community, learned Spanish, gave her time to organizations, and built a beautiful network of friends. In 2017, Lisa relocated to St Petersburg, Fla. and created another lovely community, and returned to Merida in 2022.

Strong, smart, and elegant, Lisa was admired and loved by many. With a hospitable heart and a magical disposition, she was always ready to uplift and support those around her, Lisa had a gift for connecting people and bringing laughter and joy into their lives. Her sensitivity to the needs of others and to the flow of the environment around her allowed Lisa to live a meaningful and rewarding life. With an impeccable sense of style and design, Lisa created surroundings for herself and others that brought a sense of peace and comfort. She embraced new learnings and adventures, from African safaris to living abroad, and built networks of close friends wherever she lived. Her universal language was always love. Her joyful nature and kind spirit will be remembered by all.

Private gatherings were organized over the past months.

For those wishing to make a gesture in Lisa’s honor, donations can be made to Kiva, an organization Lisa was passionate about supporting with a mission to expand financial access to help underserved communities thrive: Kiva.org.

