PORTLAND – Patricia “Pat” A. (Magurie) Kilbride, a vibrant and spirited 88-year-old, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Aug. 17, 2024.

Born in Portland on May 29, 1936, Pat was a feisty, fierce, and fun-loving Irish matriarch who touched the hearts of everyone she met.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Charles Kilbride; an infant daughter, Mary, her son, Joseph Kilbride; her sister, Mary Maguire; her parents, James and Marie (Lynch) Maguire; and her grandson, Patrick Conley.

Pat is survived by her brother, James Maguire, and his wife, Pat, her sister, Margaret “Peggy” Trembaly, and her husband, Edmund.

Her legacy continues through her children, AnnMarie Kilbride, Peggy Axelsen, Linda Reinholdtsen (Dave), James Kilbride (Debbie), and Jane Kilbride-Dupuis (Marc); as well as her grandchildren, Steve, Bryan, Rachel, Sean, Albert, Janessa, Nicole, Christopher, Corey, Amy, Delaney, Austin, Ryan, and Griffin; as well as seven great-grandchildren.

Patricia Kilbride’s joyful spirit and loving heart will be deeply missed. Her legacy of love, laughter, and Irish pride will forever be cherished by her family and friends. May she rest in peace, reunited with all of her loving angels.

The family invites you to a time of visitation on Sept. 3 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Sept. 4, at 11 a.m., at St. Josephs Catholic Church, 673 Stevens Ave., Portland, followed by a Celebration of Life at St. Pius Church Hall, 492 Ocean Ave., Portland. Burial will be private at Calvary Cemetery.

You may offer your condolences, share your memories or learn more about Pat’s life at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made in Pat’s memory to:

Sisters of Mercy

966 Riverside St.

Portland, ME 04103; or

The Morrison Center

60 Chamberlain Rd.

Scarborough, ME 04074

