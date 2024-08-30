DETROIT — Ceddanne Rafaela and Jarren Duran homered in the 10th inning as the Boston Red Sox rebounded after squandering a four-run lead and beat the Detroit Tigers 7-5 on Friday night.

The Tigers trailed 4-0 heading into the eighth inning but rallied and forced extra innings by scoring three runs in the eighth and one in the ninth.

Rafaela’s 14th homer, off Shelby Miller (6-8), drove in Nick Sogard and made it 6-4 with one out in the 10th. Duran, who doubled in his first two at-bats, hit Tyler Holton’s first pitch 431 feet into the right-field stands to make it 7-4.

Chris Martin pitched the 10th for Boston, allowing automatic runner Riley Greene to score on a groundout before earning his second save.

Connor Wong doubled and homered for the Red Sox (70-65), who moved 2 1/2 games ahead of the Tigers (68-68) for fourth in the American League wild-card race.

Kerry Carpenter hit a three-run homer off Brennan Bernardino in the eighth inning, ending Detroit’s 21-inning scoreless drought.

Zach McKinstry led off the ninth with a single off Kenley Jansen and stole second. Colt Keith struck out before Jake Rogers tied the game with a double to left.

Jansen (4-2) picked up the win.

Red Sox starter Tanner Houck allowed three hits and two walks while striking out six in six innings

Tigers starter Casey Mize allowed four runs on six hits and a walk in six innings. He gave up four doubles and a homer in his first start since a hamstring strain on June 30.

Duran’s early doubles helped Boston to a 2-0 lead. He scored in the first and moved Romy Gonzalez to third in the third, prior to Wilyer Abreu’s sacrifice fly.

The Red Sox moved out to a 3-0 lead in the fourth when Tyler O’Neill walked, stole second and scored on Wong’s double.

Detroit didn’t get a hit until McKinstry led off the fifth with a single, but he was thrown out trying to take third on Parker Meadows’ base hit to right.

Wong made it 4-0 with a homer in the sixth.

