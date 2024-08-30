ORONO — Friday was move-in day for University of Maine freshmen. To mark the occasion, the Black Bears made fans squirm in their seats in the final minute before pulling out a 17-14 win over Colgate in front of 5,775 fans at Alfond Stadium.

Maine had the ball at the Colgate 23 with just over a minute to play, but quarterback Carter Peevy mishandled a snap. The fumble was recovered by the Raiders, who took over at their own 33 with no timeouts and 51 seconds left.

Colgate advanced into Maine territory, but Alhaji Kamara’s interception of a Michael Brescia pass at the Black Bears 35 with seven seconds left ended the threat and secured Maine’s win.

It was Maine’s first season-opening win since 2019.

Jaharie Martin’s 7-yard touchdown run with 10:31 to play gave the Black Bears a 17-7 lead. Colgate answered on the next drive, as Brescia scored on a 10-yard run with 4:27 left to make it 17-14. On the ensuing drive, a 33-yard catch by Montigo Moss on third-and-7 put Maine in position to run out the clock, until the botched snap gave Colgate one more chance.

After a slow start, Maine’s offense found a rhythm in the second quarter, resulting in a pair of long scoring drives. First, Peevy capped an 11-play, 75-yard drive with an 8-yard scramble to the front left pylon of the end zone. The play was reminiscent of what Peevy did as quarterback at Mercer last season, when he ran for 12 touchdowns. The score tied the game at 7-7 with 4:15 left in the first half.

Advertisement

After forcing the Raiders to go three and out, Maine took over on its own 23. Ten plays and 58 yards later, Joey Bryson’s 34-yard field goal gave the Black Bears a 10-7 halftime lead.

Colgate took a 7-0 lead at 11:16 of the second quarter on Brendan Cassamajor’s 3-yard touchdown run. The scoring play was set up when Michael Brescia connected with Winston Moore for a 45-yard gain to the Maine 3, one play after Cassamajor ran for 2 yards on fourth-and-2 at midfield.

Peevy completed 17 of 22 passes for 186 yards in his first game with the Black Bears. Moss had five catches for 84 yards, while Martin ran for 66 yards on 15 carries.

This story will be updated.

Copy the Story Link