The Brick Store Museum announced last week that it will participate in Our World: Worldwide Day of Play on Sept. 28. As a day dedicated to experiencing joyful learning through play, the event focuses on getting kids and their families up, out and playing around.

According to a news release, the museum in Kennebunk, along with Main Street partner Kennebunk Toy Company, will explore various types of play, including exploratory play, game play and creativity.

Children and families are invited to participate in the event by registering at www.brickstoremuseum.org/calendar, or by visiting the museum on Saturday, Sept. 28, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Registration is free.

“Play is a powerful experience that enriches people’s lives in museums, schools, homes, and beyond,” said Arthur G. Affleck III, executive director of the Association of Children’s Museums, in an email. “The Association of Children’s Museums is pleased to partner with Nickelodeon on amplifying the importance of play on well-being and healthy brain development, and to make learning more effective and joyful for everyone. As children’s museums, we believe in the power of play and we strive to nurture more play and playful learning everywhere we go.”

“The Brick Store Museum is a place where all ages can connect, learn and share,” Executive Director Cynthia Walker wrote. “Highlighting the value of learning through play underscores the importance of museums investing in young children’s education. Studies show that children who visit museums grow up to be empowered and empathetic adults. We take that responsibility very seriously.”

Our World: Worldwide Day of Play is part of Nickelodeon’s Our World global initiative to inspire kids and provide them with tools to activate their individual and collective agency.

As part of a network of more than 300 Association of Children’s Museums members and the more than 1,000 museums participating in Museums for All, a national access initiative that the association manages, the Brick Store Museum is a collaborator in the Our World: Worldwide Day of Play.

For a list of all events and more information about Our World: Worldwide Day of Play, visit www.childrensmuseums.org/dayofplay.

Copy the Story Link