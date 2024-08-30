York County Community Action Corp. last week announced the reinstatement of transportation fares, beginning Sept. 9.

According to an Aug. 28 press release, in 2020 and continuing throughout 2024, York County Community Action had been operating fare-free because of 100% federal funding from COVID relief acts passed by Congress. With those funds now expended, federal funding will cover only 50% of eligible operating expenses. To help cover the remaining costs, the corporation will reinstate fare collection.

“We know that this is a big change for our clients, and (we) have worked very hard to keep fares at a reasonable level while being consistent with other transportation providers in the region,” said Tom Reinauer, director of transportation at York County Community Action, in an email. “To be mindful of our clients’ needs, we have made several reduced fare options available, along with discounted monthly and multi-ride passes.”

Additionally, York County Community Action has instituted a mobile ticketing system, using the mobile phone app Token Transit. Riders will be able to download the app on their phones and can then purchase, activate and board a bus, using their smartphones.

Cash (using exact fare) and paper passes are available for those who do not have a smartphone or don’t wish to use the Token Transit application. Clients who wish to purchase a transportation pass can visit the Sanford office at 6 Spruce St. or call 800-965-5762 or 207-459-9283 for more details.

York County Community Action Corp. provides regular transportation services throughout York County including the Sanford Transit, Orange Line, Kennebunk In-Town Transportation, Southern Maine Connector, WAVE and the weekly shopping services/local rides. Other services are available, and York County Community Action staff members are available to discuss ways to help clients with transportation

For more information, call 207-324-5762.

Copy the Story Link