FOOTBALL

Coach: Peter Cekutis (second year)

2023 record: 3-7 (Lost, 59-26, to eventual champion Leavitt in Class C South semifinals)

Top returning players: Aidan Connolly (Senior), Nick Eremita (Senior), Luke Gagne (Senior), Tyler Granata (Senior), Danny Gray (Senior), Brady Inman (Senior)

Pivotal games: Sept. 6 @ Wells, Sept. 20 @ Fryeburg Academy, Oct. 5 @ York, Oct. 13 LEAVITT

Coach’s comment: “Numbers are a struggle for us, but we have high aspirations. I think we can hang with anybody, but it’s tough with so few kids. If we’re able to stay healthy, we have enough talent where I expect we could make a great run.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Cape Elizabeth struggled with low numbers and on the field for much of the 2023 season, but managed to make the playoffs and win a postseason game nonetheless. This fall, the Capers’ roster is even thinner (mid-20s at press time), but while the quantity is lacking, the quality certainly is not and if this team can avoid injury, it will be in every game.

Inman returns at quarterback. He was a second-team league all-star in 2023. Eremita and Gray are top running backs. Connolly, the lacrosse standout, is a receiving threat at tight end. Sophomore Josh Rosen is another tight end option. Senior Ethan Bodoff and sophomore River Duffy will be the primary receivers. Gagne and Granata anchor the line with help from senior Nick Wellman, who was sidelined last year with injury.

On defense, the line features Granata and Wellman. Eremita and Gagne are top linebackers. The secondary is in good hands with Bodoff, Connolly, Duffy, Gray, Inman and Rivers.

Cape Elizabeth doesn’t have much of a breather with its schedule, but the Capers can compete with anyone if they’re at full strength. If that happens, look for a better record this fall and a return trip to the postseason.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Coach: Ben Raymond (19th year, 162-89-31 overall record)

2023 record: 11-5-1 (Lost, 1-0, to eventual state champion Yarmouth in Class B South Final)

Top returning players: Tully Haydar (Senior), Cam Leonhirth (Senior), Henry Moore (Senior), Harry Converse (Junior)

Pivotal games: Sept. 5 @ York, Sept. 12 @ Greely, Sept. 19 @ Yarmouth, Sept. 26 YORK, Oct. 5 BRUNSWICK, Oct. 9 GREELY, Oct. 22 YARMOUTH

Coach’s comment: “We graduated some key kids, but this year’s seniors are pretty good. Their leadership has been great. Scoring could be difficult, but we’ll be dangerous on free kicks and corners. The top group in Class B South is pretty even. It’ll come down to who puts it together on the right day and who takes advantage of opportunities. By the end of the year, it comes down to which team improves the most. We’ll get better each day.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: The case can be made the Cape Elizabeth has been the second-best team in Class B the past three seasons, but the Capers have nothing to show for it, as each time, they have been stymied by Yarmouth in the regional final. While the Clippers have a new look this fall, Cape Elizabeth does as well, as All-State standout Sam Cochran, Class B South regional all-star Rory O’Grady, league all-star Alex van Huystee and several other key contributors have departed. While there are holes to fill, there is still plenty of talent in reserve and by season’s end, the Capers will be right there yet again.

Haydar is a top returner. He’ll make good things happen in the midfield and has a scorer’s touch. Moore is another veteran in the midfield. Converse is a dangerous threat at forward. Senior Luis Gonzalez and junior Will Vaine will also play up top. The back line is led by Leonhirth. Senior Cooper Bragg will likely get the nod in goal, although Cape Elizabeth has other options in junior Nolan Bryant and sophomore Cam Branch.

The Capers face some tough opponents early, so they’ll get an immediate gauge of where they stand. Cape Elizabeth will show steady improvement in the weeks to come and will be at its best by the time the postseason arrives. After coming oh-so-close in recent years, this group might be the one to get the program over the hump and into a state game for the first time since 1997.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Coach: Branden Noltkamper (second year)

2023 record: 14-3 (Lost, 2-1, to Yarmouth in Class B South Final)

Top returning players: Heather Campbell (Senior), Campbell DeGeorge (Senior), CC Duryee (Senior), Libby Hooper (Senior), Elena Rosenberg (Senior), Hailey Gorman (Junior), Kate Hetrick (Junior), Noelle Mallory (Junior), Maisie Rayback (Junior), Addie Miller (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Sept. 5 YORK, Sept. 12 GREELY, Sept. 17 @ Freeport, Sept. 19 YARMOUTH, Sept. 26 @ York, Oct. 5 @ Brunswick, Oct. 9 @ Greely, Oct. 17 FREEPORT, Oct. 22 @ Yarmouth

Coach’s comment: “The kids have been great and they’re working really hard. The energy and confidence are high. We bring a lot back. We’ve done really well in the preseason. The girls are well aware of the expectations. The league will be as competitive as always. The kids enjoy the demanding schedule. We’ll take it day-by-day and support each other. We need a blue collar mentality. We just need to believe it can be done. We’re eager to get going. I’m excited.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: After falling just short two years running, Cape Elizabeth believes it’s time to ascend back to the Class B pinnacle. The talent is in place and the Capers are the favorites in the minds of many.

The Capers return a pair of All-State players in Duryee and Mallory, dynamic talents who will make life miserable for the opposition. Both girls can handle the ball and finish. Campbell and Gorman (a second-team all-star last year) are other top forwards. Cape Elizabeth will be strong in the midfield as well, as Miller, Rayback and Rosenberg return and freshman Haisel McGeachey is primed to quickly make a name for herself. In the back, DeGeorge, Hetrick and Hooper made up a formidable unit. They’re joined by junior Chloe Durkin. Sophomore Kelsey Law will replace Ellis Piper in goal.

Cape Elizabeth has all the pieces in place to be a special team, but the league remains tough and this group will need to be at its best in the biggest spots. The championship hunger is there. The Capers just have to go out and take it. Don’t be surprised if the season ends with a Gold Ball celebration.

FIELD HOCKEY

Coach: Michelle Lemelin (first year)

2023 record: 8-6-1 (Lost, 4-1, to York in Class B South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Clio Cook-Sharp (Senior), Lulu Stoecklein (Junior), Olive Blouin (Sophomore), Finn Gilbert (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Sept. 19 @ York, Sept. 26 @ Leavitt, Sept. 30 @ Greely, Oct. 7 YARMOUTH, Oct. 18 @ Freeport, Oct. 21 YORK, Oct. 23 GREELY

Coach’s comment: “My hope for this season is for us to grow together as a team. We are a young team with only two returning seniors. Our players have already come a long way in these past two weeks of preseason. I believe they are growing stronger and gaining confidence in each other’s play. I think our team has a variety of talent that is useful for each position. I believe as the season goes on, they will all be better than the player who stepped on the field August 19th. My expectations are to always be a respectable team while having the grit to win together as a unit. I believe we have a good season ahead of us. Most of all, I want them to all love the game of field hockey and enjoy their time on the field.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Cape Elizabeth enjoyed yet another successful season a year ago, reaching the playoffs for the fourth straight time and the Capers, with a lot of new faces are hoping for more this season. After winning 34 games the past three seasons, Maura Bisogni stepped down as coach and has been replaced by Lemelin, who was a three-sport athlete at Erskine Academy, then played field hockey at Saint Anselm College where she was a member of two Division II Final Four teams. Lemelin previously coached at Lake Region. She takes over a program that has a solid, young nucleus and a lot of promise.

Stoecklein, who led the team in assists and was second in goals in 2023 is moving into the goalie spot this season, replacing all-star Zoe Burgard. Blouin and Gilbert will see time on defense, as well as in the midfield. Cook-Sharp is a scoring threat up top. Several newcomers will step right in and help the cause. Junior Molly Nagel, sophomore Wylie Stoecklein and freshmen Abby Proctor and Zabina Zimmerman will help out on offense, while sophomore Grace Hankes will make an impact on the defensive end.

Cape Elizabeth expects to be in contention again and while reigning state champion Freeport and powers Yarmouth and York are the preseason favorites, the Capers believe that they’ll be able to hold their own against those teams, as well as the others on the schedule. Look for another competitive campaign from this group.

VOLLEYBALL

Coach: Sarah Boeckel (11th year, 123-40 overall record, two state championships)

2023 record: 8-7 (Lost, 3-0, to York in Class B state preliminary round)

Top returning players: Amala Rumma (Senior), Olive Weyrens (Senior), Ava Daviault (Junior), Bella Guerin-Brown (Junior)

Pivotal matches: Sept. 5 @ Greely, Sept. 19 YORK, Sept. 21 @ Yarmouth, Sept. 24 FALMOUTH, Oct. 15 @ York, Oct. 17 GREELY, Oct. 21 YARMOUTH

Coach’s comment: “We only lost two players from last season, so our team won’t be changing too much. We have our biggest numbers this season, which is awesome. I think I speak for the team as well that we were disappointed with our early exit from playoffs last year. We know we are a better team and we want to show it this year. Obviously everyone wants the Gold Ball, which we do as well, but we really want to be getting better every day, pushing each other in practice to get better and competing every practice, point, game and match because Class B is going to be very strong this year.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Cape Elizabeth suffered an uncharacteristic, quick playoff end a year ago, but this season, the Capers are poised to return to prominence.

There are three all-stars on the roster. Guerin-Brown, an outside hitter, who made the first-team a year ago, while Daviault (a captain and outside hitter) and Rumma (a setter and captain) were second-teamers. Weyrens (another captain) is a key veteran.

If some other players can ably fill some open spots, Cape Elizabeth will be a team no one wants to see in the postseason.

CROSS COUNTRY

Coach: Andrew Lupien (ninth year w/boys’ team, 10th year w/girls’ team)

2023 results:

(Boys) Did not qualify for Class B state meet (9th @ regional meet)

(Girls) 4th @ Class B state meet

Top returners:

(Boys) Liam Nudd (Junior)

(Girls) Jane Curtis (Senior), Hannah Frothingham (Junior), Addie Mazzeo (Junior), Addison Young (Junior)

Coach’s comment: “Graduation hit the girls hard, with our top two runners from last year off to college, but we have a hard-working and motivated group of young ladies who want to keep us at the top of the standings. The boys have graduated a lot of very talented runners over the last few years. This is a bit of a rebuilding year, with no returning seniors on the team, however, this young group is hungry and has a ton of potential.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Cape Elizabeth is poised to be among the top contenders in the conference this season.

The girls are led by Frothingham, a second-team league all-star who placed 13th at last year’s state meet. Mazzeo (35th), Curtis (49th) and Young (55th) also took part at states a year ago and look to move up. Junior Avery Palmore, sophomore Ella Boyer and freshman Ella Fick provide depth. The Capers have qualified for states every year since 2001 and expect that streak to continue this fall.

The boys’ team features Nudd, who had the 18th-best time as an individual at last year’s state meet. He was a second-team league all-star in 2023 and will be even more formidable this time around. Javi Angie-Sutherland, Aidan Morris and Finn Zwintscher are other runners to watch. Freshmen Leo Ferrey, Sam Hebda, Ben McCalmon, Jonah Milton and Carter Washburn provide hope for the future. After falling short of states last year for the first time since 2001, Cape Elizabeth is determined to get back.

GOLF

Coach: Dan Sullivan (fourth year)

2023 results: Did not qualify for Class B state match

Top returners: Nathan Hanisko (Senior), Oliver Merriam (Senior), Bryce Porter (Senior), Josie Sparks (Senior), Justin Strunk (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “Our returning players and our new players are very excited about the upcoming season. They are all working hard in practice and have the same goal: Learn the game, compete and get back to the state finals.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Cape Elizabeth doesn’t often fail to qualify for states and after falling short last autumn, look for the Capers to return to the big stage and make an impact this time around.

Sparks made it to states as an individual last year and will be a top player, along with veterans Hanisko, Merriam, Porter and Strunk. Senior Brady Hanisko, junior Callum Mitchell and sophomore Liam O’Brien are newcomers who will help the cause.

Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

