FOOTBALL

Coach: Spencer Emerson (first year)

2023 record: 2-6 (no playoffs)

Top returning players: Indi Backman (Senior), Owen Bombardier (Senior), Thomas Gale (Junior), Matt Grace (Junior), Luke Roy (Junior), Tres Walker (Junior), Abram Wintersteen (Junior)

Pivotal games: Sept. 6 CHEVERUS, Sept. 20 CONY, Sept. 27 FRYEBURG, Oct. 18 LAWRENCE



Coach’s comment: “It’s exciting to get on the field. I’m feeling good about our depth. It’s a hardworking group. It’s rare to get a team where you don’t have to coach effort. Falmouth athletes know what it takes to win. People are excited about the program. There’s a lot of positive energy. We just want to be competitive in every single game.”



The Forecaster’s forecast: A year after Falmouth struggled mightily with numbers and even had to forfeit a game as a result of a thin roster, the program has 45 kids and is looking forward to returning to contention under a new coach. Emerson played at Edward Little and spent time coaching at Bates College, the University of Maine and at Lewiston and Poland at the high school level. He inherits a squad that boasts some very good athletes.

Backman is a man-child who thrives in the big spot. After helping the Navigators to an elusive boys’ lacrosse title back in June, Backman will be a bruising running back. A first-team league all-star a year ago after rushing for 920 yards, Backman will make opposing tacklers wish they were playing anything other than football. Grace will handle the ball as well. Walker returns as quarterback. Roy and Wintersteen are top receiving options. The line features the 6-foot-4, 265-pound Gale, who was a second-team all-star in 2023, and Bombardier.

On the defensive side, Bombardier and Gale will stymie the opposition’s running game. Backman is the top linebacker. The secondary should be strong behind Grace, Roy and Wintersteen.

Falmouth will be challenged by a very difficult schedule, but this group will use the regular season as an opportunity to learn and grow. The Navigators hope to win enough to get to the postseason and if they do, they might just turn some heads.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Coach: Dave Halligan (38th year, 433-118-53 overall record, 12 state championships)

2023 record: 10-5-2 (Lost, 1-0, in double-overtime, to Deering in Class A South semifianls)



Top returning players: Evan Mayo (Senior), Griffin Parr (Senior), Sam Yoon (Senior), Caden Berry (Junior), Ali Carter (Junior), Ian Christie (Junior), Simon Wissick (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Sept. 14 @ Portland, Sept. 16 @ Deering, Sept. 21 SCARBOROUGH, Sept. 30 @ Kennebunk, Oct. 2 GORHAM, Oct. 9 WINDHAM



Coach’s comment: “The kids are working hard. I’m pleased how they’re doing. We lost some key kids, but we have a good nucleus. I like our balance and depth. We won’t have a 30-goal scorer, but we may have six different five-goal scorers. There’s six or seven teams that can be considered favorites and there won’t be many easy games. That’s the way we like it. We’ll be competitive with everybody. We were young last year, but if we can improve like we did last season, we’ll be right there at the end.”



The Forecaster’s forecast: Falmouth surprised some folks a year ago by making it to the semifinals and the Navigators nearly advanced another round before falling on a late free kick. The Navigators have the majority of that team back, so don’t be surprised if they embark on another deep run later this season.

Carter, Parr and Yoon were all second-team league all-stars in 2023. Yoon will be one of the league’s top midfielders who will make an impact all over the field. He’s joined by Christie. Parr is a standout defender. He’s joined by sophomore Kian Long in the back. Carter is a scoring threat up top. Mayo, a four-year player, just like Parr and Yoon, can put the ball in the back of the net, as can Wissick. Berry, an honorable mention all-star last season, returns for his third year in goal.

Falmouth has been a model of consistency under Halligan, regardless of what class it’s in. The Navigators haven’t had a losing season this century and have made the postseason 23 straight times. A 24th is a lock and that’s just the beginning. There are a lot of tough teams standing in the way, but Falmouth knows it has what it takes to match up with all of them. This squad could be the best of the bunch by season’s end.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Coach: Ben Johnson (third year, 19-11-2 overall record)

2023 record: 10-4-2 (Lost, 2-0, to Windham in Class A South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Gwen Long (Senior), Mackenzie VerLee (Senior), Madison VerLee (Senior), Reese Harder (Junior), Margo Hesson (Junior), Ella Morse (Junior)

Pivotal games: Sept. 12 CHEVERUS, Sept. 17 WINDHAM, Oct. 3 @ Gorham, Oct. 8 SCARBOROUGH



Coach’s comment: “Our goal this year will be to continue to compete in every game and make playoffs as we have in previous years. We graduated nine-plus years of varsity experience on defense, which will be a major project early in the season. I’m excited about the senior and junior classes and how they’ll lead the program this year. In the past two seasons, we’ve fallen in the quarterfinals, so that is a hurdle we’ll continue to try to overcome. We want to host a first round game, so finishing in the top eight will be ideal. This year’s schedule provides more Heal Point potential, as we have added multiple playoff teams.”



The Forecaster’s forecast: Falmouth turned heads a year ago, winning eight straight games in one stretch and getting to the quarterfinals. While graduation took its toll, most notably the departure of all-state selection Mallory Kerr, the Navigators have enough talent in reserve to go on another, perhaps deeper, run.

This year’s offense will be led by Mackenzie VerLee, who had 10 goals and five assists last season. Long and sophomore Hadley Perry will be in the scoring mix as well. The midfield features Hesson and Morse, with freshman Charlotte Talmage poised to step in and make an impact. Harder is a veteran defender in front of Madison VerLee, whose 2023 season was limited by injury, in goal. Freshman Emory Westburg will also see some time between the pipes.

The Navigators are viewed as a step behind two-time champion Scarborough and perennial powerhouses Gorham and WIndham, but Falmouth will eagerly go toe-to-toe with everyone, including the upper echelon. The program is moving in the right direction and another winning record and playoff run will likely be the end result.

FIELD HOCKEY

Coach: Robin Haley (30th year, 253-168-22 overall record)

2023 record: 8-6-1 (Lost, 2-1, in overtime, to Scarborough in Class A South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Elizabeth Brown (Senior), Honorae Montminy (Senior), Allie Sweetser (Senior), Keira Kelly (Junior), Jaelyn Meader (Junior), Violet Westburg (Junior), Ali Bush (Sophomore), Taylor Lallemand (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Sept. 13 BIDDEFORD, Sept. 18 CHEVERUS, Sept. 21 GORHAM, Oct. 10 @ Biddeford, Oct. 14 SCARBOROUGH



Coach’s comment: “It’s a great group of kids. We have some positions to fill as last year’s senior class had some unbelievable leaders. They walked the walk and I hope this group can do the same. We’re battling some injuries, but once we get healthy, we can put some things together. I think we’ll be in the mix.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Falmouth gave eventual champion Cheverus its biggest challenge of the regular season and hoped to get another shot at the Stags in the playoffs, but dropped a gutwrenching decision to the Red Storm in the quarterfinals. The Navigators then had to say goodbye to seven seniors, including All-State players Macy Bush and Valerie Rand, but there is plenty of talent in reserve.

Ani Bush was an honorable mention all-star in 2023. She’ll be a top scoring threat from her forward position. Bush is joined up top by Brown, Lallemand, Sweetser and freshman Elle Clark. The midfield is solid and features Kelly, Meader, Westburg and junior Hallie Dickhaut. Falmouth looks to hold the opposition at bay behind Montminy, senior Brianna Ter Horst and junior Evie Burt. Junior Avery Davis will be in goal.

Falmouth is eager to take on all comers, including Cheverus, highly-touted Biddeford and Scarborough, last year’s nemesis. The Navigators will be in every game and look to be at their best at season’s end. This is a team capable of making a deep run this time around.

VOLLEYBALL

Coach: Larry Nichols (sixth year, 55-26 overall record, two state championships)



2023 record: 10-6 (Lost, 3-0, to eventual champion Yarmouth in Class B state quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Sophie Asbjornsen Senior), Avery Bakke (Senior), Hannah Roche (Senior).

Pivotal matches: Sept. 10 YARMOUTH, Sept. 12 @ Gorham, Sept. 14 BIDDEFORD, Sept. 17 GREELY, Sept. 24 @ Cape Elizabeth, Sept. 26 @ York, Oct. 1 SCARBOROUGH, Oct. 8 @ Scarborough, Oct. 15 GORHAM, Oct. 17 @ Deering

Coach’s comment: “Hopes are that our three senior leaders will continue to work with our younger players with the expectation that the team will get better every week in all areas. A solid playoff run would be the end goal.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Falmouth couldn’t solve Yarmouth when it mattered most in its return to Class B a year ago. This season, the Navigators should be formidable throughout and could be at their best by late October.

The team will be led by its tri-captains, Asbjornsen (who plays outside or middle), Bakke (the libero) and Roche (a setter). Juniors Lily Furze (defensive specialist), Sammie McKee (defensive specialist), Abby Shaw (setter/opposite) and Julia Young (outside hitter or defensive specialist) will also play key roles. Freshmen Olive Clark, Layla Gagnon, Calla Hehmeyer and Theresa Lane will be called upon to fill holes and see more playing time as the season progresses.

Falmouth has its hands full with a typically difficult schedule, but this program has a lot of pride and will only get better in the weeks to come. No one will want to see the Navigators on the other side of the net when the matches matter most.

CROSS COUNTRY

Coaches: Jorma Kurry and Danny Paul (21st year, three state championships)



2023 results:

(Boys) 14th @ Class A state meet

(Girls) 5th @ Class A state meet



Top returners:

(Boys) Christopher Jaynes (Senior), Olin Johnson (Senior), Sean Lowery (Senior), Freddie Brill (Junior), Connor Lund (Junior), Finn Madden (Junior), Jon Kearns (Sophomore)

(Girls) Haley Barrett (Senior), Zora DeSilva (Senior), Maeve Ginevan (Senior), Adriana Rogow (Senior), Eli Tardiff (Senior), Hannah Martin (Junior), Parker Fox (Sophomore), Georgia Moon (Sophomore)

Coach Kurry’s comment: “The girls return a strong group with some very promising newcomers. We’re excited for a very competitive season. They have put in good training over the summer and have high expectations. The boys are returning an improved group that has dedicated itself to improvement. We expect to move up in the end-0f-season meets this year. Based on the work they did this summer, they are poised to do so.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Falmouth’s boys and girls will be heard from in the weeks to come and if all goes well, the Navigators will boast some of the best results at the championship meets.

The girls will be led by Ginevan (16th at last year’s Class A state meet) and Moon (19th). Tardiff (43rd) and Rogow (55th) also scored last season and look to move up. Barrett and DeSilva are veteran leaders. Fox and Martin also have experience. A strong core of young newcomers, featuring sophomores Elle Foley and Gaby Herszkopf and freshmen May Austin and Phoebe Reilly, will help produce an impressive pack that will allow Falmouth qualify for states for the 20th straight postseason and once there, make a run at the top spot.

On the boys’ side, Jaynes is the top returner. He came in 53rd at last year’s state meet and hopes to move up. Lund (55th), Kearns (58th) and Lowery (84th) also scored last season and will play key roles this year. Brill, Johnson and Madden are other runners to watch. That group is bolstered by three new promising freshmen: Griffin Hendrix, James Kirby and Jacob Magnuson. The Navigators have qualified for states every year this century and that trend will continue.

GOLF

Coach: A.J. Simokaitis (sixth year, two state titles)



2023 results: Class A state champion

Top returning players: Carley Iannetta (Senior), Isaac Laliberte (Senior), Owen Woolworth (Senior), Clayton Casey (Junior), Anthony Graceffa (Sophomore), Dante Iannetta (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “We’ve got another very promising team this year with a ton of experience from state tournaments past. After last year’s state championship, our lineup is very similar going into this season. The exception being Johnny Hwang moving on to play collegiate golf. I expect us to be competitive throughout and be able to make some noise at states yet again. We are in a very fortunate situation to have some serious depth to our lineup, so it will be interesting to watch the group grow further as a team.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Falmouth finished atop the heap in Class A a year ago and while the departure of Hwang will certainly be felt, a strong group of returning players, bolstered by a few newcomers, has the pieces in place to make another run at a crown.

Dante Iannetta stole the show last year at the Class A state match, tying for third individually with a round of 74. Graceffa and Woolworth each shot 80. That core group of three will lead the way again. Casey and Laliberte are other veterans and Carley Iannetta will be one of the state’s top girls’ players (she shot an 87 a year ago to finish third at states). Seniors Luka Roediger and Jack Turgeon and sophomore Alex Novick are also vying for spots.

The Navigators will face some tough challenges during the regular season, but if they save their best for last, they’ll be one of the favorites in October at Natanis.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

