Max Andrews, Kennebunk senior receiver/defensive back: Fast, strong and athletic, Andrews can impact the game in multiple ways. He comes back after an injury-shortened junior season. In addition to offense and defense, he’s the kicker and punter for the defending Class B champions.

Wyatt Benoit, Thornton Academy senior quarterback/defensive back: A top threat as a runner and passer, Benoit led Thornton to the Class A title last season, throwing for one score and running for two in a 24-14 win against Portland. He heads an offense that also returns 1,000-yard rusher Mauricio Sunderland and speedy receiver Jack Paradis.

Indi Backman, Falmouth senior running back/linebacker: At 6-0, 205 pounds, Backman has speed and power. As a junior, he rushed for 920 yards in seven games and was first-team Class B North on both sides of the ball.

Cam Bradbury, Massabesic senior quarterback/safety: A returning starter and powerful runner who led the Mustangs to the Class B South title game against eventual state champ Kennebunk, Bradbury amassed 1,500 total yards as a junior.

Jack Brewer, Orono senior quarterback: Brewer passed for 2,401 yards last season with 40 touchdowns and no interceptions while helping the Red Riots win the eight-man Small School title. The return of one of his favorite targets, Will Francis (1,073 yards, 21 TDs) makes Orono a strong contender to repeat.

Drake Brunelle, Messalonskee senior wide receiver/defensive back: Brunelle had nine interceptions a year ago, and also could put up big numbers as a receiver after catching 21 passes for 252 yards in 2023.

CJ Cooper, Bonny Eagle senior receiver/defensive back: Tall and fast, the son of Coach Kevin Cooper should be one of the top players in Class A. Last season, he was injured in the first game and missed the rest of the season.

Kaiden Delano, Oak Hill senior linebacker/running back: One of the top linebackers in Class D South, Delano was in on 82 tackles, 12 for loss. He’ll have an expanded offensive role after gaining 665 yards a year ago.

James Downey, Mt. Desert Island senior center/defensive end: A returning starter, Downey anchors an offensive line that Coach Mark Shields called the strength of the Trojans. His play on both sides of the ball will be key as MDI looks to repeat in the eight-man Large School division.

Tyler Easterbrooks, Sacopee Valley senior quarterback: Easterbrooks helped Sacopee Valley to the first winning season in program history, throwing for 1,400 yards and 19 touchdowns. He’s a multi-faceted quarterback who rushed for 550 yards and five touchdowns as a junior.

Wyatt Gawtry, Yarmouth senior tight end/linebacker: The 6-3, 215-pound Gawtry moves from the offensive line to tight end, and new head coach Nick Orsi thinks he’ll thrive at the new position. With his combination of size, speed and good hands, Gawtry could become one of the top receivers in the eight-man ranks.

Trevor Gerrish, Brunswick senior receiver: At 6-5, 230 pounds, he dominated in the eight-man ranks (1,138 yards, 20 TDs) with his size and speed. He has returning QB Cameron Beal throwing to him as the Dragons return to 11-man football in Class C South.

Brock Gibbons, Lake Region senior quarterback: A four-year starter, Gibbons has more than 4,500 all-purpose yards and 44 touchdowns for his career. At 200 pounds, Gibbons combines a strong arm with a fullback’s mentality, Coach Mike Meehan said.

Easton Healy, South Portland senior quarterback/safety/punter: An impact player in every facet of the game, he completed 79 of 151 passes for 984 yards and nine scores, ran for 646 yards and four TDs, made 63 1/2 tackles with four interceptions, and punted for the Red Riots.

Andy Henaghen, Hampden Academy senior wide receiver/linebacker: Henaghen caught 19 passes for 450 yards and five touchdowns last year and added 43 total tackles, five sacks and two interceptions.

Kavon Graham Jones, Leavitt senior T/DT: A 6-2, 285-pound two-way starter who missed the end of his junior season because of a Week 8 injury, Graham Jones is a force on both sides of the ball for the two-time defending Class C champions.

Anton Kravchuk, Fryeburg Academy senior OL/DL: At 6-6, 295 pounds, the native of Ukraine is among the elite linemen in the state. He played center and defensive end last season, with 55 tackles, seven sacks and a punt block.

Vincent Mainella, Camden Hills senior running back/linebacker: Mainella returns after averaging more than five yards per carry, helping the Windjammers reach the eight-man Large School North final. Defensively, he had 68 tackles, with five for a loss.

Aidan McGowan, Portland senior running back: McGowan led the Class A North champs with 1,059 rushing yards and scored 13 touchdowns. He should team with senior QB Louis Thurston and multi-purpose junior back Cordell Jones to form a potent offense.

Parker Morin, Cony junior quarterback: Despite having essentially no experience at quarterback, Morin passed for 2,557 yards and 24 touchdowns last season. He set a Maine single-game record with 480 yards passing in Week 6 against Bangor.

Brayden Murch, Oxford Hills junior receiver/free safety: Probably the best receiver in Class A as a sophomore. Murch, who stands 6-4, had 46 catches for 733 yards and 10 touchdowns while also starting at free safety.

Brayden Penney, Windham senior tight end/defensive end: A first-team Class A North player at guard and outside linebacker (72 tackles, eight sacks), the athletic 6-2, 260-pounder will shift to positions with even greater play-making opportunities.

Wes Piper, Greely senior wide receiver/defensive back: Piper will be all over the field for the Rangers, who look to build on their eight-man Large School South title. Piper teamed with quarterback Andrew Padgett to average 22 yards per catch, with five touchdowns. Defensively, he had 60 tackles, 43 solo.

Eli Potter, Wells senior linebacker/fullback: The Class D champions return two standout backs in Potter and halfback Dom Buxton. Potter, a tough, interior runner, is also a force at middle linebacker.

Riley Provencher, Old Orchard Beach senior wide receiver: One of the top playmakers in the state regardless of class, Provencher is a scoring threat on offense, defense and special teams. Last season, he had 27 catches for 607 yards and 11 touchdowns while working with one of the top quarterbacks in the eight-man ranks, Brady Plante (1,444 yards, 25 TDs last season; 3,500 yards, 51 TDs for his career). For his career, Provencher has more than 1,800 yards receiving and 24 touchdowns, along with another 18 touchdowns through defensive scores and kick returns.

Jeffrey Randall, Lewiston senior running back/linebacker: The 6-1, 200-pound senior was a Class A North all-star, and should combine with Joe Dube to form a strong 1-2 running combo.

Jamier Rose, Noble senior quarterback/defensive back: One of two juniors on the 2023 Varsity Maine All-State team (Portland lineman Anthony Tavares was the other), Rose passed for 1,082 yards and nine touchdowns, and ran for 1,285 yards and 18 TDs.

Christian Silva, Deering senior tackle: A starter on both sides of the ball, the 6-2, 260-pound Silva was the Class B South Defensive Player of the Year as a junior.

Giovanni Staples, Westbrook junior quarterback: Another dual threat QB, Staples completed 93 of 178 passes for 1389 yards and 15 TD, and rushed 57 times for 419 yards and seven scores.

Silas Topolski, senior, Foxcroft Academy receiver/defensive back: A first-team all-conference selection at both receiver and defensive back, Topolski will look to lead Foxcroft to a sixth consecutive berth in the Class D state championship game.

