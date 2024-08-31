FOOTBALL

Coach: Paul St. Pierre (ninth year, 36-37 overall record, one state championship)

2023 record: (3-7, Lost, 42-7, to Wells in Class D state semifinals)

Top returning players: Jacob Benjamin (Senior), Ben Bolduc (Senior), Daunte Mitchell (Senior), Teddy Peters (Senior), Jacob Sawyer (Senior), David Ulrickson (Senior), Caleb Antl (Junior)

Pivotal games: Sept. 13 WELLS, Sept. 20 @ Winthrop, Oct. 25 POLAND

Coach’s comment: “We’re looking solid. We have 38 guys. I’m pleased with how the guys have been picking things up. We’re fast and athletic. We lost a lot of seniors, but many of them were injured last season. If we can stay healthy, I think we’ll be right there.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Freeport overcame adversity the best it could a year ago and even managed to win a playoff game. This year’s squad expects to be in contention again.

Peters was a first-team all-star in 2023 and returns at quarterback. Bolduc will be a lead running back. The Falcons should find success through the air, as Peters can throw to Ulrickson (an all-star last year), senior Hunter Richards (who scored some huge goals in lacrosse this past spring), sophomore Sam Willard and freshman Andrew Thomas. The line features Antl, Benjamin and sophomore Ethan Binekey.

On defense, the line is spearheaded by Benjamin, Binekey, Mitchell and Sawyer. Top linebackers include Ulrickson, Willard and junior Trevor Richards. Peters is joined in the secondary by Hunter Richards, Thomas, sophomore Cooper Schnyder and sophomore Finn Lindley.

Freeport has the pieces in place for success. How it will match up with the elite teams remains to be seen. If the Falcons can enjoy better luck on the injury front, the sky will be the limit.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Coach: Peter Mills (first year)

2023 record: 7-5-3 (Lost, 3-2, on penalty kicks, to Lincoln Academy in Class B South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Sam Morris (Senior), Cam Tourigny (Senior), Jack Brogan (Junior), Liam Emmons (Junior), Ivan Simmons (Junior), Mason Vintinner (Junior), Dylan Meinert (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Sept. 17 @ Cape Elizabeth, Sept. 18 GREELY, Sept. 24 @ York, Oct. 1 YARMOUTH, Oct. 8 WAYNFLETE, Oct. 10 YORK, Oct. 14 @ Yarmouth, Oct. 17 CAPE ELIZABETH



Coach’s comment: “We graduated a number of seniors and have some new players stepping into new roles this year. We know there will be some growing pains with a young team, but we are hoping to establish a competitive mentality and get better with every game and improve over the course of the season. I think we have a bright future and we’re looking forward to the season.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Freeport’s streak of making the postseason hit eight a year ago, but the program lost a lot of talent to graduation and there are a lot of new faces in 2024, beginning with the coaching spot, as Mills takes over. Mills played at Brunswick High and Bowdoin College and has served as an assistant with Portland High and at Bowdoin. He inherits a team that has unfamiliar names, but this is a group that is capable of making some noise by season’s end.

The Falcons’ offense will be paced this autumn by Emmons, Meinert, Tourigny and sophomore Gavin Riggs. Morris will play a key role in the midfield. Junior Noah Dugan and sophomore Sam Robinson will help fill holes. On defense, look for Brogan and Simmons to lead the way. Sophomore Josh Abbatemarco is a key newcomer in the back. Vintinner will be the last line of defense in goal. Sophomore Joe Morris could also see some time.

Freeport has reason for optimism, but the schedule is daunting, to say the least. If the Falcons can win enough games to keep their postseason streak alive, they’ll be a squad no one will want to face. This is a group that will only get better. It’s just a question of how quickly.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Coach: David Intraversato (seventh year, 46-35-8 overall record)

2023 record: 8-5-3 (Lost, 3-1, to eventual champion Yarmouth in Class B South semifinals)



Top returning players: Celia Cobb (Senior), Kenzie Cochran (Senior), Lana DiRusso (Senior), Mia Levesque (Senior), Claire Nadeau (Senior), Lucy Riggs (Senior), Julia Whalen (Senior), Silvi Strong (Junior), Braelynn Coons (Sophomore) Ella Tracy (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Sept. 9 @ NYA, Sept. 17 CAPE ELIZABETH, Sept. 18 @ Greely, Sept. 24 YORK, Oct. 1 @ Yarmouth, Oct. 8 @ Waynflete, Oct. 10 @ York, Oct. 15 YARMOUTH, Oct. 17 @ Cape Elizabeth

Coach’s comment: “We graduated 10 starters from last year. We are used to being the underdog in Class B South, one of the top regions in the state. High school athletics is a four-year process. We have built a great team culture and will have eight senior starters that bring experience and tremendous athleticism. Defensively, we will be tough as usual. That’s part of our culture. If we get some consistent scoring early in games, this will be a key to get us some important wins and we could be sitting in a good spot when Heal Points are final. Staying healthy is going to be a key factor for our success in October and November. A lot of our girls have experience playing in big games in other sports. It’s a long road to get to the big games in November. We will work our way there one game at a time. If we get there, with the girls’ experience, anything is possible.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: The Falcons got to the Class B South semifinals for just the third time in program history a year ago and even after graduating a plethora of all-stars, are hoping for even bigger things this season.

Cochran was s second-team league all-star in 2023. She’ll be a top returner, helping anchor the defense along with Cobb, Levesque and Whalen. The midfield features Strong and Tracy in a creating role and DiRusso, Nadeau and Riggs putting the ball in the net, with Coons doing the same up top. The addition of senior Kessa Benner, junior Sophie White and sophomore Abby Giroux will make Freeport even stronger. Sophomore Karleigh Costello, a last-minute starter in last year’s playoff loss to Yarmouth, will be the top goalie this time around. Junior Nora Eames will also get an opportunity to play between the pipes.

The Falcons have the daunting task of having to play two-time champion Yarmouth and longtime powers Cape Elizabeth, Greely and York. Tilts against Class C powers NYA and Waynflete won’t be easy either. If Freeport can find some consistent offense, it will be competitive against everyone. The Falcons have to break through one of these years and this group might just have what it takes to do so.

FIELD HOCKEY

Coach: Marcia Wood (12th year, 102-62-8 overall record)

2023 record: 14-3-1 (Beat Cony, 2-0, to win Class B state title)

Top returning players: Sophie Bradford (Senior), Sydney Gelhar (Senior), Lizalyn Boudreau (Junior), Gwen Dunham (Junior), Liza Flower (Junior), Emily Groves (Junior), Maddie Kryzak (Junior), Reed Proscia (Junior)

Pivotal games: Sept. 5 @ Yarmouth, Sept. 9 YORK, Sept. 23 GREELY, Oct. 3 @ York, Oct. 7 @ Mt. Ararat, Oct. 9 @ Greely, Oct. 12 LEAVITT

Coach’s comment: “We’ve got good numbers and a great returning crew. These girls are hungry for more. They complement each other well. We pass well and see each other well. Once we start scoring, the floodgates could open. It’s going to be a different narrative. We did well two years ago and last year, they wanted more. This year, we have a massive target on our backs. Every team will bring their ‘A’ game against us and we have to be ready. The bar is set high. We just need to play some games and work to get back to where we were last November. When we put it all together, it’s going to be gorgeous.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: The 2023 campaign was a thing of beauty for Freeport, which ascended to the pinnacle for the first time in program history. One year after an agonizing one-goal loss in the state final, the Falcons wouldn’t be denied, holding off Yarmouth in an epic regional final before grabbing an early lead in the state game and fending off seemingly non-stop Cony penalty corners in the second half to make it official. With just about everyone back, the expectation is to repeat, but nothing will come easily.

Freeport returns two All-State players who project to be even better than they were a year ago, a scary thought for the rest of the league. Boudreau, Freeport’s Fall Athlete of the Year in 2023, is a magician with the ball and while she doesn’t have gaudy stats, her value is simply unquantifiable. Then there’s Groves, the leading scorer, who scored the first goal in the state final. She’s as dangerous as anyone near the goal and in the offseason, she’s worked on her skills and will be difficult to defend. The speedy Flower and Proscia were second-team all-stars last season. Both will be in the scoring mix along with Bradford, whose goal won the regional final (she also had the second goal in the state final). Defensively, Dunham and Gelhar will slam the door in front of Kryzak, who came up huge in big spots last year.

The Falcons are clearly the hunted this time around and while teams like Yarmouth and York are capable of knocking them off, this group won’t take anything for granted. Presuming Freeport stays healthy, it will have a great chance to make history again. After waiting decades to win a first championship, the second one might just come in quick succession.

CROSS COUNTRY

Coach: Matt Greear (third year, one state championship)

2023 results:

(Boys) Class B state champions

(Girls) 5th @ Class B state meet

Top returners:

(Boys) Owen Dawson (Senior), Conner Smith (Senior), Alex Gilbert (Junior), Ian Guzman (Sophomore), Moon Tussing (Sophomore)

(Girls) Josie Spaulding (Senior), Lilah Hall (Junior), Lucy Huggett (Junior), Ella Oshetski (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “Our expectations this season are similar to years past. We want to have fun, stay healthy, improve incrementally, qualify for states and run well enough to finish near the top. We have a great balance of older and younger runners, a lot of talent and a group that is ready to get to work. I’m excited to have the opportunity to keep coaching a great group of young people.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Freeport has set the bar for excellence for several years and while some top talent has departed, the 2024 Falcons are primed to soar again.

The boys’ squad has captured Class B three straight times and while Will Spaulding and Teo Steverlynck-Horne have departed, the returning group can’t be overlooked. Gilbert was the team’s top finisher at states in 2023, placing third, and Smith wasn’t far behind (seventh). Dawson (25th) also scored a year ago and Guzman has big meet experience. Tussing hopes to help the pack and freshman Vincent Landberg could step right in and contribute as well.

On the girls’ side, Freeport is looking to reach the state meet for the ninth straight postseason and could be in line for a third consecutive top five finish if all goes well. The Falcons are led by Huggett, who came in fifth at last year’s state meet. Hall (17th) and Oshetski (36th) are other key returners. Spaulding is a seasoned veteran who will be heard from as well. New senior Esther Penney and freshman Krea Galway provide depth.

GOLF

Coach: Jason Ouellette (sixth year, one state championship)

2023 results: 2nd @ Class B state match

Top returners: Gavin Konecki (Junior), Carter Costello (Sophomore), Ryan Savona (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “We are very young with only one senior expected to be in the top six, but we are talented. It’s just a question of if that talent will show up in matches when it counts. Our goal every year is to finish in the top three in the conference and qualify for states and see what happens. A lot of the outside focus will be on how we do without Eli Spaulding, who is playing golf at Division-1 Loyola Maryland. His leadership, along with his scores, will be missed. We’re not looking to replace him. You can’t replace a one-in-a-generation talent. Eli left a great legacy behind as he helped build this program into a state championship contender. My team knows it will be a challenge, but they’re up for it.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Freeport’s program has rapidly developed into one of the best in the state, year after year, and while the loss of Spaulding will obviously be huge, there are enough pieces in place to keep the good times rolling.

Costello and Savona were each all-stars a year ago and will lead the way this season. Savona shot an 83 at last year’s Class B state match, while Costello posted a score of 91. Look for both of them to be at their best throughout the campaign. Konecki is a veteran and three newcomers: senior Terrence Snow, sophomore Charlie MacDonald and freshman Ryan Nihill, are new to the squad and will be key contributors.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

