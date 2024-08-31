The “crisis” situation many of our parks are faced with, by flocks of geese, needs balancing. Their copious soilage makes park visits unpalatable.

Like many Maine communities that control the deer population and utilize the venison, a similar option should be considered. Indeed, the geese harvest could provide meat to be offered to food charities for distribution, either cooked or ready for a “second Thanksgiving.”

John Roediger
South Portland

