PORTLAND – Susan Murchie Abercrombie, 79, of Portland, passed away on Aug. 23, 2024, while helping a convalescent friend in South Carolina. Daughter of Barbara Murchie Abercrombie and Robert Abercrombie, she had a brother, David and a nephew, David, all of whom predeceased her.

Sue was a software engineer who worked for a number of local companies including Maine National Bank, Ventrex, Fairchild Semiconductor, and S.D. Warren. She was a long-time member of the Digital Equipment Computer Users Society (DECUS) leadership team, earning her both professional contacts and dear friends across the country. Sue later used those contacts and relationships to work as a programming consultant at companies including Intel in Arizona, TIBCO in California, and JCC Consulting in Granville, Ohio.

Sue loved cats. Her other interests included singing, classical music, and cooking. She was an avid sailor, both on her own sloop on Casco Bay as well as windjamming out of Rockland, where she was part of a close-knit group of friends for decades.

A lifelong economic conservative Republican with progressive views on many social issues, Sue ran several times for the Maine State Senate and was a candidate in District 28 at the time of her death.

Sue’s ashes will be scattered in Penobscot Bay in a private ceremony. No other services are planned.

Donations to your own local animal shelter or SPCA would be what Sue would have most appreciated.

