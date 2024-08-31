FOOTBALL

Coach: Sean Green (second year)

2023 record: 10-1 (Lost, 24-14, to Thornton Academy in Class A state final)



Top returners: Colin Kelly (Senior), Aidan McGowan (Senior), Lisandro Rodrigues (Senior), Anthony Tavares (Senior), Louis Thurston (Senior), Brody Viola (Senior), Riley Wildes (Senior), Cordell Jones (Junior), Justin Bouchard (Sophomore)



Pivotal games: Sept. 6 @ Oxford Hills, Sept. 13 WINDHAM, Sept. 20 @ Bonny Eagle, Oct. 19 @ Thornton Academy, Nov. 1 @ South Portland

Coach’s comment: “The kids are awesome. It’s been a lot of fun so far. These guys have had a year in my scheme and we return a lot. Our biggest thing will be developing depth. We have a lot of talent, but we don’t need superstars. A lot of it is mental. We can’t play our worst game on the most important day. If we stay consistent with the process, I think we’ll have a good chance.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: The Bulldogs are tired of being the bridesmaid and after a dreamlike season ended in agony in the final game a year ago, this autumn, Portland is bound and determined to take the final step for the first time since 2002 and it has the ingredients to make that happen.

Thurston returns under center. He’s a captain and has shown he can air it out when it matters. Jones, a first-team league all-star in 2023, will see a lot of carries at running back and he’ll catch some passes as well. The dynamic McGowan (a captain, who was an all-star last year after rushing for 1,059 yards and 13 touchdowns), Rodrigues, senior captain Carter Lucca, a transfer from Thornton Academy, and sophomore Alex Martin, a promising, cerebral player, will also get their opportunity to run the ball. Through the air, look for Thurston to target McGowan, as well as Jones, Martin and Viola (a captain). The line is as staunch as any, featuring the 6-foot-2, 265-pound all-star Kelly, 6-3, 315-pound all-star Tavares and Wildes, the final captain. Bouchard is back to do the place-kicking. He was as steady as they come in 2023.

Defensively, good luck trying to run on Kelly, Rodrigues (an all-star last season), Tavares and Wildes. Lucca and Viola are top linebackers. Jones, Martin, McGowan and Thurston will make up a tough secondary to pass the ball against.

It all adds up to a championship-caliber squad. Portland will face an abundance of tests in the regular season and while the balance of power appears to lie in Class A South, where reigning champion Thornton Academy is the favorite, but teams like Bonny Eagle, Noble and South Portland are hot on the Golden Trojans’ heels, life won’t be easy in Class A North either, where the Bulldogs will be battling it out with Oxford Hills and Windham. This group is tired of knocking on the door. Portland is ready to kick it in. A long-awaited coronation just might the culmination.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Coach: Rocco Frenzilli (38th year, 294-209-55 overall record)

2023 record: 13-3-1 (Lost, 1-0, to Deering in Class A South Final)



Top returners: Esa Antonio (Senior), Paolo Joao (Senior), Elezer Mambueni (Senior), Felisberto Mamuisi (Senior), Ronan Mas (Senior), Isaac Rodrigues-Nkanza (Senior), Osvaldo Silva (Senior), Colin Lannon (Junior), Baptista Muamba (Junior)

Pivotal games: Sept. 6 DEERING, Sept. 11 @ South Portland, Sept. 14 FALMOUTH, Sept. 20 @ Gorham, Sept. 28 @ Scarborough, Oct. 5 KENNEBUNK, Oct. 11 @ Windham, Oct. 21 @ Deering

Coach’s comment: “I’m very excited about the season and what we have. We have good, strong classes of guys coming through. We were close last year. I’d be lying if I said we don’t want to get back there again this year. It should be a great season.”



The Forecaster’s forecast: Portland enjoyed a great season a year ago, but one set piece goal in the regional final kept the Bulldogs from playing for the big prize. Graduation took its toll on the program, but Portland is back for more, as it boasts some steady returners, who are joined by the next generation of stars. It could all add up to a championship campaign if all goes well.

Mas was a first-team league all-star in 2023. He’s an anchor in the back who can also help create offense. Look for him to play a major role in the weeks to come. Antonio, Lannon and junior Benvindo Sessa are other backs of note. Junior Griffin Lavertu will be in goal. Frenzilli feels that Muamba is one of the state’s elite players. He was a second-team all-star last season and will be a matchup nightmare in the midfield. He’s joined by Mambueni and Mamuisi. The Bulldogs have no shortage of potential scorers, a group which includes the speedy Joao, Rodrigues-Nkanza and Silva.

Portland faces a gauntlet of challenges right out of the gate and will know full well how it matches up against the top teams because it plays them all. The Bulldogs will need some time to get up to speed as some new players are moving to new spots, but by the time the postseason rolls around, this squad could and should be clicking on all cylinders. With a little bit of luck mixed in, Portland could steal the headlines.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Coach: Matt Bernstein (third year, 13-17-1 overall record)

2023 record: 5-9-1 (Lost, 2-0, to Falmouth in Class A South preliminary round)

Top returners: Anneliese Collin (Senior), Sydney Trefethen (Senior), Baleria Yugu (Senior), Linda Nicholson (Junior)

Pivotal games: Sept. 5 FALMOUTH, Sept. 12 GORHAM, Sept. 17 @ Cheverus, Sept. 19 THORNTON ACADEMY, Sept. 24 @ Scarborough, Oct. 10 @ Deering, Oct. 14 @ Windham

Coach’s comment: “We’re excited about the season ahead. We’ve got an awesome group working hard to improve every day. The positive energy they show up with on a daily basis makes them a joy to work with. We’re led by a tremendous group of returning seniors and have an exciting group of younger players who are ready to step in and make an impact. Our league is extremely deep, so we know that every match will be competitive and challenging, which makes it fun. We’ll keep striving to grow, develop and gel as a team throughout the season so that we’re playing our best soccer come October.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Portland is eager to build on last year’s playoff berth and while some key players graduated, the Bulldogs return some top-notch players and are encouraged by the arrival of a bevy of promising newcomers.

Collin was a first-team all-star a year after scoring 18 goals. She’ll make good things happen all over the field from her midfield position. Yugu, a forward, is poised to have a big season and score her share of goals. Bernstein believes that sophomores Maizie Chalmers, Sophie Knoll, Mari Mas and Kiley McCrum will also be in the scoring mix. Senior forward Vinie Manzambi and sophomore Natalie Rosario will also be heard from. Defensively, Trefethen will play a big role. A three-year varsity player, Trefethen is a leader on the back line. She’s joined by new junior Anna Smith and sophomores Julia Frost, Margaret Roma and Cayla Sullivan. Nicholson will be in goal.

The Bulldogs are chasing several of the best teams in the state and nothing will come easily, but they believe that they’ll steadily progress and be a force to be reckoned with by playoff time. This group could be a dark-horse when all is said and done.

FIELD HOCKEY (co-op with Deering)

Coach: Kristin Rogers (second year)

2023 record: 4-10 (No playoffs)

Top returners: Erin Bower (Senior), Ruby Chase (Senior), Jojo Philbrook (Senior), Caitlin Rohde (Senior), Lucy Susen (Senior), Maya Zager (Senior). Emma Walsh (Junior), Solera Bailey (Junior), Avery Black (Junior), Alex Gunn (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Sept. 7 FALMOUTH, Sept. 12 @ South Portland/Westbrook, Sept. 30 BIDDEFORD, Oct. 10 THORNTON ACADEMY, Oct. 16 SOUTH PORTLAND/WESTBROOK, Oct. 18 @ Cheverus, Oct. 21 @ Gorham



Coach’s comment: “We graduated seven strong seniors, but our returning players are a solid group. With numbers on the decline, many of them have worked hard as swing players and they have a ‘team-first’ mentality. They are tough, they are determined, they work hard and show up for each other and they are willing to do what it takes. They have good game sense and are able and willing to play anywhere on the field. Our strength will be in this versatility. As with the start of any season, we will be looking to develop a strong team chemistry. We want players to know their teammates well enough to be able to anticipate their moves so that we function as one unit and can have those connections end-to-end on the field. We have a wide array of individual skills and want to be able to utilize and leverage these to work towards our team goals. The key this season will be consistency. We are looking for players to show up every day ready to practice and play and be committed to growing their individual skills so they can contribute towards our overall team goals. We saw some exciting success last year and also had some disappointing losses. I think we have returning players who are ready to get to work and build on last season’s strengths. They have shown that they want to win games and are willing to work hard, so we just have to maintain that mentality and stamina every practice and every game.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: The Portland/Deering co-op team won one game total in its first four seasons, but last year, the squad took a big step forward and the hope is that progress continues this autumn and results in a playoff berth.

Walsh a first-team league all-star in 2023 and will be one of the top goalies around again, one who figures to keep Portland/Deering competitive with just about everyone. Defensively, Chase is a key veteran. Gunn also has experience. Philbrook is seasoned in the midfield. Sophomore Madison Serfes missed last season, but will be heard from in the midfield as well. Rohde (the team leader in assists last fall) and Zager figure to pace the offense. Susen and senior Erin Bower could score their share of goals as well. Black and Bailey are other top returners.

Portland/Deering was happy to win some games last year. This fall, the squad expects to contend for a playoff berth and if all goes well, it will be feel-good story again, this time a story with the final chapter featuring a postseason appearance.

VOLLEYBALL

Coach: Rachel Lapp (first year)

2023 record: 9-6 (Lost, 3-1, to Thornton Academy in Class A state preliminary round)

Top returning players: Ava Civiello (Senior), Millicent Keiter (Sophomore)

Pivotal matches: Sept. 5 SOUTH PORTLAND, Sept. 23 @ Gorham, Sept. 28 @ Windham, Oct. 1 CHEVERUS, Oct. 22 DEERING

Coach’s comment: “After an incredible turnout for tryouts, we are over the moon to fill three full teams. We’re eager to embrace this building year, driven by a commitment to growth and development that will sharpen our competitive edge and position us for success in the seasons ahead.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Portland was very successful a year ago, posting just the second winning record in program history. The Bulldogs lost some top players to graduation, but hope to remain in contention under Lapp, who was the program’s junior varsity coach in 2023.

Civiello (a setter) and Keiter (an outside hitter) are the key returners. They’re joined by newcomers Maya Henderson (libero), Naomi Jerlach (serving specialist) and Katherine Weed (outside hitter) as players to watch.

Portland won’t be able to sneak up on anyone this season and the schedule is daunting, but don’t be surprised if the Bulldogs show tremendous growth from the start of the season to its conclusion. A conclusion that could come in the playoffs.

CROSS COUNTRY

Coach: Frank Myatt (second year w/boys’ team; fourth year w/girls’ team, one state championship)

2023 results:

(Boys) Class A state champions

(Girls) 3rd @ Class A state meet

Top returners:

(Boys) Charlie Jacques (Senior), Aran Johnson (Senior), Henry Morrison (Senior), Alex Price (Senior), Owen Blades (Junior), Jacob Harmon (Junior), Emile Olins (Sophomore)

(Girls) Ava Chadbourne (Senior), Maia Endicott (Senior), Samantha Moore (Senior), Alice Anderson (Junior), Silvie Holmes (Junior), Ella Vinkemulder (Junior), Kate Morrison (Sophomore), Emma Price (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “The boys had a very good summer training and have high expectations after last year. The depth and talent are there, we just have to make it happen. I’m excited about the season. We’ll let Scarborough wear the target this year. The girls have a very experienced group coming back. We didn’t graduate anybody. Our numbers have ticked up. We have some freshmen who will add depth. We have to embrace being the favorite. If we can get healthy and be at our best in November, we’ll run with anybody in the state.”



The Forecaster’s forecast: We are in the midst of the golden era of Portland cross country. A year ago, the boys’ team won Class A for the first time since 1978, while the girls’ squad’s finish matched the highest in program history. Best of all for the Bulldogs, many of the top runners who made that happen last autumn are back and as a result, expectations are sky-high.

The boys’ squad graduated its top three, Nathan Blades, Benjamin Prestes and Elias Coleman, hence Scarborough being considered the team to beat in some quarters, but in reality, Portland is still poised to do great things, as Owen Blades (21st last season) and Johnson (23rd) return, as do Jacques and Morris, who also participated at last year’s state meet. Harmon and Price are other veterans and Olins could be poised for a big jump. Mix in senior Cole Smith, junior Liam Alexander and freshmen Sam Harrod-Kim and Everett Smith and the pieces are in place to be elite.

On the girls’ side, after the program’s best showing in nearly four decades, all eyes will be on Moore, who has been sensational throughout her high school career. Moore, who lapped the field a year ago and placed first individually, is working her way back from injury but expects to be at her best for the biggest meets, giving Portland a chance to finish ahead of everyone. Vinkemulder (10th last year), Chadbourne (15th), Morrison (29th) and Anderson (32nd) also scored at states, while Holmes (36th) and Endicott (39th) took part. Price hopes to join in the fun this time around and newcomer Nell Fernald will be in the mix as well. The Bulldogs girls have never won a state title or even finished runner-up, but this year’s squad, if it can get healthy, has a great chance to make history.

GOLF

Coach: Mark Bay (fourth year)



2023 results: Did not qualify for Class A state match

Top returners: Jamie Akers (Senior), Lucas Milliken (Senior), Adam Paradise (Senior)

Coach’s comment: “We’re a senior-led team with seniors playing in five of the top ejght slots. Lucas played in a lot of tournaments this summer and showed he is ready to compete with the best SMAA players. Adam has taken a step to the next level. Jacob Johnson returns to the team after a year of playing football and has shown tremendous length off the tee. The top three will be competitive with the rest of the SMAA leaders and look to qualify for the state championship. Cole Christensen has shown flashes this summer and if he can continue to progress, he will be a force in the number four slot. If two more golfers can lower their scoring averages by two or three strokes, we have a chance to qualify as a team for the state championship.”



The Forecaster’s forecast: Portland hasn’t qualified for states since 2017, but that drought could end this autumn, as the Bulldogs feature some very talented veterans, who are joined by newcomers who could make a quick impact.

Milliken, a captain, was a second-team league all-star last season. He’s poised to be among the conference’s best. Paradise, who boasts a strong short game, will be a force as well. Akers also has experience. They’re joined by Cole Christiansen, a sophomore, and Jacob Johnson, a junior, who will quickly make their mark. Connor Daniels, Sevino Moran and Simon Pillsby are also in the mix to contribute.

The Bulldogs are in the most competitive division in the state, as the SMAA North features reigning state champion Falmouth, always-strong Scarborough, along with city rivals Cheverus, Deering and South Portland. Nothing will come easily, but this group could make some noise in the weeks to come.

