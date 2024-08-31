FOOTBALL

Coach: Packy Malia (fourth year, 11-16 overall record)

2023 record: 1-7 (no playoffs)

Top returning players: Kevin Collins (Senior), Tyler Holland (Senior), Nate Murray (Senior), Cole Tomuschat (Senior), Tyler Garrett (Junior), Kingston Griffiths (Junior), Logan Noone (Junior)

Pivotal games: Sept. 13 SANFORD, Sept. 20 NOBLE, Sept. 27 @ Oxford Hills, Oct. 11 BONNY EAGLE, Oct. 25 SOUTH PORTLAND, Oct. 31 @ Thornton Academy

Coach’s comment: “We’ll be young. It’s a small senior class. We played a lot of sophomores a year ago. We don’t have a lot of depth, but I think we have a lot of talent at the skill positions. A lot of guys are fighting for spots. Class A is going to be tough this year. We have a very tough schedule and we’ll use it to improve. Injuries were a big issue last year, so we have to stay healthy. The talent is there for us to be competitive.

The Forecaster’s forecast: Scarborough took its lumps a year ago, but should return to contention this season with a roster which is still relatively young.

The offensive line is led by Murray and Tomuschat, who have both played for three seasons and were second-team league all-stars in 2023. Holland, a captain, along with Tomuschat, is also on the line. Collins and Garrett will see the majority of carries. The Red Storm hadn’t decided on a quarterback at press time. Four players, juniors Alek Harris and Jayden Nji and sophomores Oscar Goss and Logan O’Keefe, were all in contention. Whoever winds up with the job can look down the field for Griffiths, a wide receiver, and Noone, the tight end.

On defense, Collins leads the way. He was the team’s MVP a year ago and made the all-star team after posting 94 tackles from his safety position. Griffiths joins him in the secondary. The linebacker corps features Noone. The line will be solid with Holland, Murray and Tomuschat.

The Red Storm won’t have an easy road, as the schedule is brutal and Class A South promises to be deep. Not only does reigning champion Thornton Academy return a lot, but Bonny Eagle, Noble, Sanford and South Portland are highly touted as well and Scarborough also has to also face Class A North power Oxford Hills and reigning Class C champion Leavitt, the state’s best team a year ago. Nothing will come easily, but this group will fight throughout and if all goes well, a playoff berth will ensue.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Coach: Mark Diaz (26th year, 322-67-22 overall record, six state championships)

2023 record: 10-5-1 (Lost, 1-0, in double-overtime, to Portland in Class A South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Matt Booth (Senior), Seamus Corry (Senior), Matt Fallona (Senior), Cooper Mallar (Senior), Chris Coburn (Junior), Khalil Ghosheh (Junior)

Pivotal games: Sept. 5 @ South Portland, Sept. 14 GORHAM, Sept. 21 @ Falmouth, Sept. 28 PORTLAND, Oct. 1 WINDHAM, Oct. 12 @ Deering, Oct. 22 KENNEBUNK

Coach’s comment: “It’s an unselfish, hardworking group with good leaders. We some good experience under our belt. We lost some starters and we’re trying to replace those guys. We need to score by committee this year to replace Kilson’s goals. We should have a solid defense. I think it’ll be pretty even in the league. It’s really a crapshoot. We hope to be right there at the end.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Scarborough wasn’t able to get back to the state game a year ago, losing an epic to Portland in the quarterfinals. Graduation then took its toll, as all-state selection and top scorer Kilson Joao, league all-star Dillon MacLeod and several other top contributors departed. All is not lost, however, as the Red Storm will reload, as they so often do, and they are again on the short list of teams to beat.

Mallar is back at striker. He made the all-conference team in 2023 and will be a top scoring threat along with Fallona and junior Denver Bachmann. Booth anchors the midfield, along with senior Santana Diaz, junior Ibrahim Jibril and sophomore Connor Casey. Coburn, an all-star last season, is the center-back. He’s joined on defense by Ghosheh, who developed into a top player late last season, as well as juniors Carter Blanche and EJ Herrick and sophomore Papa Osei. Corry returns in goal. He’s been in many big spots and will keep Scarborough in every game.

The Red Storm will be tested virtually every night out as Class A South is as deep and balanced as ever. This squad will show steady improvement over the course of the season and regardless of record or seeding, will be primed to make noise in the postseason. A longer playoff stay is the likely end result.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Coach: Mike Farley (20th year, 259-38-17 overall record, four state championships)

2023 results: 17-1 (Beat Bangor, 2-0, to win second consecutive Class A state title)

Top returning players: Emma Blanchette (Senior), Grace Carlista (Senior), Emmie Flaker (Senior), Delia Fravert (Senior), Sophia Rinaldi (Senior), Megan Rumelhart (Senior), Shay Charsky (Junior), Paige Garlock (Junior), Maya Taylor (Junior), Maggie Booth (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Sept. 5 GORHAM, Sept. 10 @ Marshwood, Sept. 24 PORTLAND, Sept. 26 THORNTON ACADEMY, Sept. 28 SANFORD, Oct. 1 @ Cheverus, Oct. 8 @ Falmouth, Oct. 10 WINDHAM, Oct. 22 @ Gorham

Coach’s comment: “We lost 10 seniors to graduation and those players were enormous contributors to the last couple of successful years. If Lana (Djuranovic) wasn’t a big enough loss, we lost three of our four backs to graduation, a starting midfielder, two starting wing players and a number of support players that played big minutes for us. The senior class this season had really big roles on the team last year, so that experience appears to have paid off because as a group they have looked good over the summer and preseason. Our group of attacking players has tons of potential, but we’ll have to see how things come together. We might need a lot of players to step up and chip in to make up for the goals we lost to graduation. We hope this group can live up to their potential and embrace the role of defending champions because the target on our back will be larger than usual. We have a really good mix of experienced players along with some younger players that will push for playing time. Our team has a ton of potential, but most of that is untested so it might take some time for us to reach our full potential as a group and hopefully that will happen early on in the season. Our goal is to quickly get up to speed on what we are trying to do as a team and have players embrace the new roles and responsibilities we lay out for them. We need to find a new defensive identity with this group and hopefully find the steady flow of goals we will need to win games with a very tough schedule. This group seems hungry to defend their standing in the league and is playing with a lot of determination and desire. I’m excited because it will take some changing of personnel and tactics to be successful this year and it should be fun seeing if we can get there.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: While the Gold Ball game wasn’t quite as dramatic as the year before, Scarborough proved without a doubt that it had no peer in Class A, again, as a generational star, All-American and Gatorade Player of the Year Lana Djuranovic, along with a terrific supporting cast, carried the Red Storm to the pinnacle. Djuranovic is now playing at the University of Miami and nine other key contributors have graduated, but weep not for this juggernaut, as a lot of talent returns and the goal of reaching the pinnacle remains.

Offensively, Scarborough needs to replace Djuranovic’s 32 goals from a year ago and it will need multiple players to step up and fill that void. Fravert is poised to become the next big thing on offense. Fravert was a league all-star in 2023 after scoring 13 goals and adding 13 assists. Other potential scorers to watch include the dynamic Flaker (three goals, including the game-winner in overtime against Gorham in the Class A South Final, and eight assists a year ago), Taylor (who scored one of her four goals last season in the state game), Booth (4 goals, 2 assists), Garlock (4 goals, 1 assist) and sophomore Abby Roberts, a top scorer on last year’s junior varsity team. Carlista is a top midfielder who will help create offense. Charsky returns to lead the defense and will get help from Blanchette and Rumelhart. Freshman Josie Duncan is also in the mix. Duncan is the first freshman defender to play on the varsity team in at least two decades. Rinaldi (who holds the school record for shutouts with 23) returns in goal. There are few better in big games. Senior Sophia Nelson and sophomore Vera DiSotto will also see some time between the pipes.

Class A South is as deep as ever and Gorham and Windham appear to be the teams to beat, but it wouldn’t be wise to rule out this proud group. Scarborough has never won three straight championships. This year’s squad would love to make history and it has the pieces in place to do so.

FIELD HOCKEY

Coach: Kyla Wigant (first year)

2023 record: 9-7 (Lost, 7-0, to eventual champion Cheverus in Class A South semifinals)

Top returning players: Hailey French (Senior), Ruby Weidner (Senior), Laine Niles (Junior), Sabrina Ocampo (Junior)

Pivotal games: Sept. 12 @ Cheverus, Sept. 18 BIDDEFORD, Oct. 8 CHEVERUS, Oct. 14 @ Falmouth

Coach’s comment: “I have high hopes for our team for the upcoming season. As a new coach for a program with a deep history, I’m looking to make an impact on our current players and continue to build the program up as we have an incoming freshman class of 13. We are definitely coming into this season hungry and ready to compete.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Scarborough made it to the semifinals for the 13th time in the past 17 postseasons a year ago, but the program has a very different look this fall, as some key contributors have graduated and coach/dynasty builder Kerry Mariello has stepped down after 22 seasons. Wygant takes over and looks to keep the good times rolling. She played collegiately at the University of Maine-Farmington and coached previously at South Portland Middle School and with the Maine Elite Field Hockey club.

The Red Storm figure to be strong on offense behind French and Weidner in the midfield and Niles (an SMAA All-Rookie team selection in 2023) and Ocampo up top. Replacing all-star goalie Jamila Mohamed will be junior Avery Ingersoll. Sophomore Rosa Perlut will also be in the scoring mix. Sophomore Maddie Howes and freshmen Clara Ferrie and Cassie Niles are newcomers of note.

Scarborough is chasing a Cheverus juggernaut that appears to have all the pieces in place to go back-to-back, as well as a highly touted Biddeford squad. Several other strong teams lurk in Class A South, but the Red Storm will hold their own against everyone. A new era is underway but Scarborough’s same old dominance could be the end result.

VOLLEYBALL

Coach: Nicole Petherbridge (second year)

2023 record: 13-4 (Lost, 3-1, to Gorham in Class A state match)

Top returning players: Ally Canatsey (Senior), Megan Hassett (Senior), Olivia Ingream (Senior), Anna Knott (Senior), Natalie Moynihan (Senior), Evelyn Winslow (Senior), Madi Clements (Sophomore)

Pivotal matches: Sept. 5 @ Gorham, Sept. 17 @ Biddeford, Sept. 24 @ Yarmouth, Oct. 1 @ Falmouth, Oct. 8 FALMOUTH, Oct. 10 GORHAM

Coach’s comment: “We have an exciting group this year with lots of new faces joining the varsity roster and starting lineup after we graduated nine seniors last year. As we learn to play together and adapt to a new style of play that is best suited to the players that we have on the court, we expect to develop into a dangerous, multi-faceted team as the season progresses. As always, we hope to serve tough, play scrappy defense and work hard until the last whistle. In doing these things, we hope to make another deep playoff run and return to the state championship.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Scarborough made it to the final day of the season a year ago, yet again, but after a breathtaking semifinal round victory over host Biddeford, the Red Storm fell victim to Gorham for the second straight season. While several key players have departed, Scarborough is back for more and has all the pieces in place to take that final step this time around.

Moynihan, a first-team all-star who had to sit out the softball season due to a knee injury, hopes to be back in action soon. If so, she’ll make a major impact. Moynihan is an elite player with a terrific volleyball IQ and she can do a little of everything, but is best known for her serving acumen and power as an outside hitter. Ingream and Knott will record their share of kills as outside hitters. Canatsey and Hassett will be strong at the net defensively as blockers. Winslow is a setter and Clements plays libero. New players to watch include senior defensive specialist Emma Fuller, junior setter and blocker Isabella Harmon, junior defensive specialist Leo Porter, junior blocker/opposite hitter Taylor Swalla, sophomore outside hitter Caleb Atwood, sophomore setter Natalie Philibert and freshman blocker/outside hitter Nellie Stover.

The Red Storm get a chance to avenge their state match loss when they open versus Gorham (the rivals play twice in the regular season and will likely meet a third time in the playoffs). Scarborough has many other difficult matches on the slate as well and it will be up for every challenge. If this group can show steady improvement, it will have a high playoff seed and it would surprise no one if the Red Storm are once again playing in the final match of the season, perhaps producing a different result.

CROSS COUNTRY

Coaches:

(Boys) Jim Harmon (27th year, 10 state championships)

(Girls) Denise Curry (second year)

2023 results:

(Boys) 2nd @ Class A state meet

(Girls) DNQ for Class A state meet (10th @ regional meet)

Top returners:

(Boys) Ethan Keller (Senior), Nicholas Koziell (Senior), Baxter Merriam (Senior), Landen Springer (Senior), Ethan Stockwell (Senior), Atticus Merriam (Sophomore)

(Girls) Rowan Driscoll (Senior), Camdyn Conant (Junior)

Coach Harmon’s comment: “We do have a good group of new freshmen, a couple of good transfer athletes from other sports and other good returning runners, so our future looks great for the next few years. As always, our number one goal is to have all of our runners improve all season. We did finish second last year, so we hope to improve on that. We have the talent, but anything can happen over the season, so we have to stay diligent.”

Coach Curry’s comment: “We are hoping to qualify for states as a team this year.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Look for both Scarborough teams to be heard from as the season progresses.

The boys fell one place shy of their first championship since 2018 and this year’s team has six of seven scorers from last season returning, so taking that final step is realistic. The Red Storm return state meet scorers Keller (fifth), Atticus Merriam (11th), Koziell (18th), Baxter Merriam (20th) and Springer (24th), while Stockwell (63rd) is also a veteran. Senior Vincent Caruso and juniors Max Edwards and Noel Heath provide depth.

The girls’ squad hasn’t taken part in the state meet since 2019, but that drought could end this fall. Driscoll made it to states as an individual last season and posted the 58th-best time. Conant (64th at last year’s regional meet) is another top returner. Junior Laurel Driscoll has come over to cross country from soccer and after a strong outdoor track season, could be a powerhouse on the trails this autumn.

GOLF

Coach: Mike Murphy (36th year, two state championships)

2023 results: 4th @ Class A state match

Top returners: Grady Burnell (Senior), Keenan Buteau (Senior), Erik Swenson (Senior), Marc Twombly (Senior), Nic Harmon (Junior), Brett Kemper (Junior)

Coach’s comment: “We have a very good group coming back. The kids played in plenty of matches last year. Golf’s a great game. It reveals character. Tough-minded people win. We’re going to learn from our mistakes and try to get better. It all comes down to playing our best on the last day. We hope to be there at the end.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Scarborough was terrific a year ago even though its state match finish wasn’t as lofty as it hoped. This season, the Red Storm have all the ingredients to dominate during the regular season again and this time, ascend to the pinnacle at states.

Twombly returns for his final high school season. Twombly, who was named the league’s Player of the Year in 2023, made the all-star team and tied for third individually at states with a round of 74, has high hopes of individual and team glory. Buteau is another standout. He was a second-team all-star a year ago and shot an 84 at states. He’s looking for an even better score this time around. Swenson (83 at states) and Kemper (another second-team all-star) make up a solid nucleus. Burnell and Harmon will be in the thick of things too. Keep an eye on new junior Andrew Sawyer as he’ll help Scarborough’s title quest in the weeks to come.

Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

