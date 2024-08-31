The Harrisburg Senators scored five runs in the fourth inning and held on for a 7-5 win over the Portland Sea Dogs in an Eastern League game Saturday night at Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Daylen Lile’s two-run single snapped a 2-2 tie in the fourth inning.

UP NEXT WHO: Portland Sea Dogs (Caleb Bolden 0-1) at Harrisburg Senators (Dustin Saenz 0-3) WHEN: 1 p.m. Sunday

Portland’s Phillip Sikes hit his 14th home run of the season – a two-run shot – and Nathan Hickey’s RBI double in the eighth cut Harrisburg’s lead to 6-5. The rally fizzled, though, as the Sea Dogs lost for the eighth time in their 12 games.

Despite the outcome, Portland still has a 2 1/2 game over Somerset in the Northeast Division with 14 games remaining.

