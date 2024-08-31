FOOTBALL

Coach: Aaron Filieo (fifth year, 22-17 overall record)

2023 record: 4-5 (no playoffs)

Top returning players: Matt Berry (Senior), Addison Blais (Senior), Alex Bunnell-Parker (Senior), Eli Filieo (Senior), Brady Haynes (Senior), Easton Healy (Senior), Isaac Perry (Senior), Will Stanley (Senior), Josh Cyr (Junior), Connor Gerard (Junior), Alex Horton (Junior), Tristen Sanders (Junior), Kai Turner (Junior)

Pivotal games: Sept. 6 @ Sanford, Sept. 20 @ Oxford Hills, Oct. 4 @ Bonny Eagle, Oct. 11 @ Thornton Academy, Oct. 18 NOBLE, Nov. 1 PORTLAND

Coach’s comment: “We’re looking pretty good. We have a lot of guys returning. Last year, we had a ton of first-time varsity players, so it’s nice for them to come back and pick up where they left off. Our schedule is gangbusters which is awesome. To be the best, you have to beat the best. We feel like we can be competitive. We just have to stay healthy. These guys have unfinished business. They’re motivated. It should be a fun season. We’re excited.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: South Portland couldn’t quite garner enough Crabtree Points to make the playoffs last season, but the Red Riots were better than their record would suggest and they’re going to make up for lost time this fall.

Healy returns for his second season as quarterback. He’s shown the ability to find open receivers (completing 79 passes for 984 yards and nine touchdowns in 2023) or pull the ball down and take off for big chunks of yardage. Berry, an all-star last fall, is a top receiving threat. Healy can also look to throw to Blais, Bunnell-Parker, Horton, Sanders and Turner. Gerard will get a heavy dose of carries. The line is experienced and very good and features Cyr, Filieo, Haynes, Perry and Stanley.

The Red Riots’ defense is solid front to back. The line includes some combination of Cyr, Filieo, Haynes, Perry, Sanders and Stanley. Top linebackers include Blais, Bunnell-Parker and Turner. The secondary is solid with Berry, Gerard, Healy (four interceptions last season) and Horton all looking to make big plays.

South Portland has the type of team that can do great things. The Red Riots can beat you in multiple ways, have experience and don’t need any extra motivation. While Class A South is reigning champion Thornton Academy’s to lose and while there are several other top contenders, South Portland believes that this year, it won’t just make the playoffs, but return to its 2022 form and make a deep run.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Coach: Bryan Hoy (18th year, 155-81-25 overall record)

2023 record: 7-6-3 (Lost, 4-0, to Windham in Class A South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Enoque De Dieu (Senior), Ben Morin (Senior), Michael Zaccaria (Senior), Gedeao Buanza (Junior)

Pivotal games: Sept. 5 SCARBOROUGH, Sept. 11 PORTLAND, Sept. 25 FALMOUTH, Sept. 28 @ Gorham, Oct. 4 DEERING, Oct. 17 @ Windham

Coach’s comment: “This year, we should be a fairly balanced team. Ben Morin should be one of the top players in the conference and our overall team speed is fairly electric. We believe in ourselves, but understand it’s a long season and we will need to grow quite a bit more together as a team to see our most success.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: South Portland has been a model of consistency under Hoy, qualifying for the playoffs in all of his seasons and posting a winning record in 15 consecutive non-COVID-shortened campaigns. This year’s squad is once again one of many talented squads in a deep and balanced Class A South.

Morin is the top returner. He’ll be a playmaker in the midfield and can find the net with the best of them. Buanza and junior striker Israel Ditanduka are other scoring threats. Defensively, De Dieu returns and will lead the way. He’s joined by junior Joyce Otshudi in front of Zaccaria, who is a veteran in goal.

The Red Riots will get a quick idea where they stand, as they open with perennial powers and rivals Scarborough and Portland. There aren’t many breathers on this schedule, so South Portland will need to be at its best every time out to ensure it wins enough games to make the playoffs. Presuming the Red Riots get to the postseason again, they’ll be a very difficult team to contend with. Like usual.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Coach: Tyler Pelletier (third year, 12-16-2 overall record)

2023 record: 8-6-2 (Lost, 5-0, to Scarborough in Class A South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Marina Bassett (Senior), Emma Travis (Senior), Amelia Burton-Fowler (Junior), Maci Rauscher (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Sept. 10 PORTLAND, Sept. 12 SCARBOROUGH, Sept. 17 GORHAM, Sept. 19 @ Windham, Sept. 26 @ Falmouth, Oct. 8 @ Thornton Academy, Oct. 22 @ Cheverus

Coach’s comment: “We are looking to continue to improve our record so we can get a good spot in the playoffs. This season, our schedule is a bit tougher, but that allows us to compete for more (Heal) points. We haven’t made it past the quarterfinals in the playoffs. This season we would like to leap that hurdle and see if we can surprise some teams in the league.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: South Portland made nice strides a year ago, doubling its victory total and winning a playoff game for the first time in six years. This time around, the Red Riots won’t be able to sneak up on anyone, but they have enough talent to navigate a very difficult slate.

Bassett was a second-team league all-star a year ago and has led South Portland in scoring two years running, producing 11 goals in 2023. She’ll be a top threat to put the ball in the net from her striker position. Rauscher, a midfielder, is another top offensive player. Freshman Eva Szymczak could join in the scoring fun from her left wing spot. Travis, the basketball standout, leads the defense in front of Burton-Fowler in goal, who shut out six opponents in 2023. Freshman Maizie Savage will also see some time in goal.

The Red Riots will be sternly tested right out of the gate with games against defending champion Scarborough and longtime powers Gorham and Windham. South Portland hopes to hold its own in those games, then can adjust from there. As was the case a year ago, the Red Riots hope to be at their best in late October. Don’t be surprised if that’s how it plays out.

FIELD HOCKEY (co-op withWestbrook)

Coach: Kaylee Whitten (third year)

2023 results: 2-12 (no postseason)

Top returning players: Mackenzie Hall (Senior), Chloe Kierstead (Senior), Maeve Tardif (Junior)

Pivotal games: Sept. 12 PORTLAND/DEERING, Sept. 16 FALMOUTH, Oct. 2 @ Scarborough, Oct. 16 @ Portland/Deering

Coach’s comment: “We hope to increase our win total this season. Our focus is on communication, composure, capitalization, grit and determination. We’re working on finishing on our offensive strides and putting the ball in the net.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: South Portland is teaming up with Westbrook again this fall and the squad is hoping for a bounce-back campaign.

Standout goalie Emily Keefe will be missed. She’ll be replaced by sophomore Vivian Lolar. This year’s offense will be led by Hall (three goals in 2023), Keirstead and Tardif (two goals last season). Sophomore Mia Janoplis is a newcomer to watch in the midfield.

The Red Riots hope for some early success. If this squad develops some confidence, look out. By season’s end, South Portland could be in the running for its playoff berth since 2016.

VOLLEYBALL

Coach: Sarah Marckoon (fourth year)

2023 record: 3-12 (Lost, 3-0, to Sanford in Class A state preliminary round)

Top returning players: Elile Arey (Senior), Meron Carlisle (Senior), Abigail Thayer (Senior)

Pivotal matches: Sept. 5 @ Portland, Sept. 12 @ Scarborough, Sept. 17 GORHAM, Sept. 19 THORNTON ACADEMY, Oct. 3 DEERING, Oct. 15 CHEVERUS, Oct. 22 BIDDEFORD

Coach’s comment: “We hope to make it far into the playoffs this year with the hope of winning states.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: South Portland has high hopes this season and looks to continue the program’s recent trend of making the postseason.

The Red Riots will be led this year by outside hitters Carlisle and Thayer. Arey is a force in the middle. Freshman Ellen Bloch will be a middle hitter to watch as well.

South Portland has an opportunity to make some noise early and if that happens, the sky is the limit.

CROSS COUNTRY

Coaches:

(Boys) Dave Kahill (12th year)

(Girls) Matt Toothaker (third year)

2023 results:

(Boys) 7th @ Class A state meet

(Girls) DNQ for Class A state meet (11th @ regionals)

Top returners:

(Boys) Tyler Bryant (Senior), Patrick Heffernan (Senior), Nolan I’Aboni Senior), Fischer Petrlik (Senior), Paul Sames (Senior), Evan Small (Senior), Sam Stocks (Senior), Gus Whited (Senior), Michael Lawlor (Junior), Geo Mavorquin (Sophomore), Albert Putnam (Sophomore)

(Girls) Lucy Dow (Junior), Julia Tompkins (Junior), Evelyn Smith (Sophomore)

Coach Kahill’s comment: “With 11 seniors, we’re a veteran team that will be focused on building upon last year’s experiences to continue to develop maturity, consistency and unity throughout the season. We are extremely excited to bring back all of our top 10 runners from last season and we have the potential to compete for a top three finish at regionals and top five at states. Our top returners all have experience in championship cross country meets and we have excellent depth. Keys to a successful season include staying healthy, developing our mid-pack runners into frontrunners and growing as a cohesive team.”

Coach Toothaker’s comment: “Our main team goals for the season are to keep improving from week to week and to stay healthy. We have a strong group of returning runners and large group of newcomers, so working together at practices and gaining race experience will be very important for us as the season progresses. We have what it takes to be in the top half of our conference this season and we are hoping to qualify for states for the first time since 2015. This is a great group of athletes who are all ready to take the next step, I’m very excited to see where the season takes us.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Big things are expected from South Portland’s cross country program this fall.

The boys will be paced by Small, who was sixth at last year’s state meet. He’ll be among the elite again. He’s joined by Lawlor (38th), Sames (40th), Whited (57th) and Bryant (59th), who all scored last year at states and hope for an even higher finish this time around. I’Aboni and Stocks also have big meet experience. Heffernan, Mavorquin, Petrlik and Putnam are also in contention to contribute to the pack. A top five state meet finish isn’t out of the question.

The girls’ team is looking to end a nine-year state meet qualifying drought and has reason for optimism. The Red Riots return Tompkins (55th at last year’s regional meet), Smith (70th at regionals) and Dow. Juniors Audrey LeBleu, Alethea Lewis and Olivia Lindecamp, sophomore Haley Field and freshman Ramona Falatko are newcomers who will help the Red Riots compete throughout.

GOLF

Coach: Brandon Wohl (second year)

2023 results: Did not qualify for Class A state match

Top returners: Evan Campbell (Senior), Carmine Soucy (Senior), Corbin Voisine (Senior)

Coach’s comment: “Our expectations for the season are to bring a competitive and respectful team to all of our matches. This year’s team has the ability to be very competitive in the middle-of-the-pack and compete each day. It will be a fun season to see how we measure up against some of the top teams.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: South Portland is in the most competitive division in the state, but the Red Riots believe they’ll hold their own against some of the best squads around in the weeks to come.

Campbell is the top returner. He’s recovering from a torn labrum, but he’s ready to go and hopes to make his mark. Soucy and Voisine are other veterans. Newcomers of note include junior Tadhg O’Donnell and sophomores David Pummill and Lucas Turkewitz.

