A Vietnam War veteran and Medal of Honor recipient signed his name into the keel for a future Bath Iron Works destroyer last week, with an assist from a 46-year welder.

On Friday, BIW held a keel plate–signing ceremony for the future USS Thomas Kelley. Retired Navy Capt. Kelley attended the ceremony and signed the keel by striking welding arcs onto a steel plate with the assistance of expert welder Mark Cote.

“It’s a privilege to be called upon to build this ship, which will carry the name of an American hero,” said BIW president Charles F. Krugh in a news release. “BIW shipbuilders will build into this destroyer the level of quality that honors the bravery and dedication of its namesake and the sailors who will serve on it in defense of our country.”

On June 15, 1969, Kelley was a lieutenant in charge of eight river assault crafts tasked with extracting a company of Army troops in Kien Hoa Province. When one of the craft suffered a mechanical problem, enemy fighters opened fire from the far bank, but Kelley maneuvered his vessels to protect the disabled boat. Kelley suffered from a head injury when an enemy rocket struck and damaged his craft. Unable to get up from the deck and speak clearly, Kelley gave orders through one of his men until the enemy attack was silenced.

According to his Medal of Honor citation, Kelley’s leadership, bold initiative and resolute determination inspired his men and provided the impetus to carry out the mission after Kelley was evacuated by helicopter.

The signing ceremony for the USS Thomas Kelley was held Aug. 30, following the keel laying of the USS William Charette the previous day, also named for a Medal of Honor recipient.

Copy the Story Link