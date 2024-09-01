Schooner Landing Restaurant and Marina in Damariscotta was reportedly destroyed by a fire early Sunday morning.

The fire was reported around 3 a.m. The restaurant was “destroyed,” according to a Facebook post from the Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce.

Fire departments from Damariscotta, Newcastle, Bristol, Bremen, Waldoboro and Nobleboro responded to the scene, the chamber’s post said.

Damariscotta police said in a Facebook post Sunday morning that the fire closed Main Street between the Newcastle-Damariscotta Bridge and Bristol Road.

Police later said the road had reopened and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the police department said.

