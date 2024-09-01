As a teacher and parent of a tween and a high schooler, I could not be happier about phone bans in schools.
If you’re on the fence about this one, picture a classroom where students do not have their phones, but their teacher does. During a class lecture, the teacher uses their phone as a mirror to apply makeup or brush their hair. As students seek clarification about a complex topic, their teacher ignores them and laughs at an incoming text from a friend. A teacher stares at their phone even if they’re “not using it” while a vulnerable student seeks advice. The teacher scrolls through their social media while they simultaneously grade quizzes and make several errors in the grade book. With phone in hand, a teacher leaves class midlesson to Snapchat their friends in the bathroom for 10 minutes. Finally, the teacher takes a selfie with another teacher during a student presentation that the kid worked on for a week.
Many students engage in this imagined teacher behavior all the time. Do we want thoughtful, engaged and well-educated kids or not? It is a no-brainer: There is no need for phones in the classroom.
Nicole Wiesendanger
South Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments, and we encourage a thoughtful, open and lively exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. You can also read our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Readers may now see a Top Comments tab, which is an experimental software feature to detect and highlight comments that demonstrate compassion, reasoning, personal stories and curiosity, and encourage and promote civil discourse.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.