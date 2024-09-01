Mikey Romero was 3 for 6, including a two-run home run, to lift the Portland Sea Dogs to a 9-1 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Sunday in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Romero homered in the third when Portland scored five times. Jhostynxon Garcia added an RBI single and scored on a wild pitch, and Tyler McDonough added an RBI single. McDonough drove in another run with a single in the fifth and Portland tacked on three runs in the eighth.

Caleb Bolden did not allow a hit in four innings for the Sea Dogs. He struck out three and walked two. Alex Hoppe pitched two innings of scoreless relief to earn the win, allowing three hits, striking out three and walking one.

Portland has a 2 1/2 game lead over Somerset in the Northeast Division with 13 games remaining.

