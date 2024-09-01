WESTBROOK – Martin Francis Gavin Jr. of Jamaica Plain, Mass., and Windham and Westbrook, died Aug. 26, 2024 following years-long and unfailingly optimistic battles with cancer and corticobasal syndrome.

He was born in Jamaica Plain, Mass., on May 9, 1942, the son of Martin Francis Gavin Sr. and Mary C. (Morris) Gavin. He married his high school sweetheart Mary Virginia Fennelly, daughter of William C. Fennelly and Rita (Healey) Fennelly, also of Jamaica Plain, Mass., on Oct. 10, 1964.

He is survived by his spouse of nearly 60 years, Mary V. (Fennelly) Gavin; son, M.F. Chip Gavin and spouse Andrea L. Krasker Gavin of Portland; and, granddaughter, Sophia May Krasker Gavin of Portland.

In addition to his parents and stepmother, Agnes (Ewald) Gavin, he was predeceased by sister, Mary McGrath of West Roxbury, Mass.; sister Noreen Kelley of Ohio, and brother, John J. Gavin of Dedham, Mass.

He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, brother-in-law and friend. He loved being Dad, Pa and Uncle Marty.

He was a 1958 alumnus of St. Thomas Aquinas parochial high school in Jamaica Plain, Mass. He served in the Army Reserves at Fort Dix, N.J. after high school. Marty and Mary moved to Maine in 1974 in support of Marty’s career.

He worked his whole career in the procurement and delivery of medical supplies to ensure patients, medical offices and hospitals had the materials they needed to aid the wounded and care for the sick. He was employed primarily with Crowley Gardner Medical Supply of Boston, Mass., Maine Surgical Medical Supply Co. of Portland, and Southern Maine Medical Center in Biddeford, where he worked for many years and from where he retired as Director of Purchasing in 2004. During retirement, he continued contributing at the hospital and was recognized by the hospital for volunteering more than 2,500 hours of time.

He also volunteered countless hours for the Windham Lions Club and Lions International, and was elected District Governor of Maine’s then-District 41-L in 1994-1995. He traveled to international Lions events in locations such as Hong Kong and Newfoundland. He most enjoyed the company of his fellow Lions and helping at local fundraising events to benefit those in need. He was honored by the Lions as a Melvin Jones Fellow in 1998 and a Progressive Melvin Jones Fellow in 2011.

Marty was a familiar face for nearly 20 years at the turnstiles of Hadlock Field where he worked in retirement as a ticket-taker for the Portland Sea Dogs through the 2023 season. He enjoyed the company of his Sea Dogs colleagues, greeting families and fans, chatting with the season ticket holders whom he came to know and simply being at the ballpark. Go Sea Dogs.

He played golf and cribbage, and cheered for Boston sports teams of all kinds. He won his final two games of cribbage, including earning a skunk, in the weeks before his passing on a custom cribbage board emblazoned with a favorite photo of his family. He was a social member at Centerboard Yacht Club in South Portland. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and family and did so often and over many years, including to the Caribbean, Bermuda, Hawaii, London, Paris, sporting events around the United States and on day trips around Maine and New England. He rarely missed a family reunion, wedding or other milestone event.

Marty’s family thanks the many medical providers, physical trainers and others who helped him maintain his best health and happiness for so many years. Special appreciation is extended to Natural Fitness training studio of Portland and, for Marty’s end-of-life care, to the doctors and nurses of Maine Medical Center, including its special care unit, and to Hospice of Southern Maine and the staff of Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

A time of visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a brief service to follow at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, ME 04103. A celebration of Martin’s life reception will immediately follow the service.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Martin’s tribute page and to sign his online guestbook.

The family requests no flowers please.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Marty’s memory to the Portland Sea Dogs Strike Out Cancer in Kids program at

or by mail to

MaineHealth Philanthropy, c/o MCCP Strike Out,

22 Bramhall St.,

Portland, ME 04102;

the Travis Mills Foundation ;

or, a charity of your own choosing.

Copy the Story Link