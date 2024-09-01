FOOTBALL

A juvenile suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall in the chest Saturday afternoon during an attempted robbery in central San Francisco, officials said.

Pearsall, 23, was listed in fair condition at San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center, the hospital said on Sunday.

Pearsall was walking alone carrying shopping bags to his car shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday when a suspect attempted to rob him with a gun on Geary Boulevard in the Union Square area, officials said.

“A struggle between Mr. Pearsall and the suspect ensued and gunfire from the suspect’s gun struck both Mr. Pearsall and the subject,” San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said during a news briefing.

Officers in the area responded immediately and provided emergency medical aid and arrested the suspect.

Police identified the suspect as a 17-year-old male resident of Tracy, California, about 63 miles east of San Francisco, who also was transported to San Francisco General. His condition was not immediately disclosed.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Brionna Jones scored a season-high 26 points on 9-of-13 shooting to help the Connecticut Sun beat the Seattle Storm 93-86 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Marina Mabrey added 15 points and DiJonai Carrington scored 14 for Connecticut (24-8).

• Angel Reese became the WNBA’s single-season rebounding leader with eight games left in the Chicago Sky’s 79-74 loss in Minneapolis to the Minnesota Lynx, who got 22 points from Courtney Williams.

Reese finished with 17 points and 19 rebounds for her 24th double-double, a league rookie record. She has 418 rebounds for an average of 13.1 per game, with her total surpassing Sylvia Fowles’ record of 404 in 2018. The 6-foot-3 Reese also broke the record for offensive rebounds with 165, passing Yolanda Griffiths (162 in 2001).

• Caitlin Clark had 28 points and 12 assists and the Indiana Fever overcame a record-tying nine 3-pointers from Arike Ogunbowale in a 100-93 victory over the Dallas Wings in Arlington, Texas.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 36 points, including a 3 that gave the Fever a four-point lead with 1:58 remaining in a meeting of teams that entered the game with matching three-game winning streaks.

SOCCER

U.S. MEN’S NATIONAL TEAM: Assistant Mikey Varas will be interim U.S. coach for exhibitions against Canada and New Zealand while a deal hasn’t been announced for Mauricio Pochettino to succeed Gregg Berhalter.

Varas picked a 24-man roster that includes Barcelona youth system goalkeeper Diego Kochen and Standard Liege defender Marlon Fossey, who have not played for the national team.

Injured players who will miss the matches include right back Sergiño Dest, midfielder Tyler Adams and winger Tim Weah. Defenders Antonee Robinson and Cameron Carter-Vickers and midfielder Weston McKennie were bypassed to remain with their clubs.

The U.S. plays Canada on Saturday at Kansas City, Kansas, then faces New Zealand three days later at Cincinnati.

CYCLING

SPANISH VUELTA: Pablo Castrillo came through with his second stage win in the Spanish Vuelta, while Primoz Roglic moved closer to overall leader Ben O’Connor.

Castrillo, a 23-year-old rider from team Kern Pharma, grabbed the 15th-stage victory after a mountainous 89-mile route over three peaks to the special-category summit finish atop the infamous Cuitu Negru.

The win came three days after Castrillo prevailed at the Manzaneda summit to honor team founder Manolo Azcona, who passed away that day.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Charles Leclerc secured Ferrari a rare win at the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix, much to the home fans’ delight, as the team’s bold one-stop strategy paid off in Monza, Italy.

Ferrari, which had brought nine upgrades to its home race, was one of the teams to choose to only pit once.

And that proved the right decision for Leclerc, who despite heavily degrading tires, managed to hold off Oscar Piastri and his McLaren teammate Lando Norris.

PARALYMPICS

TRIATHLON: Paralympic triathlon competitions in Paris scheduled for Sunday have been postponed because of concerns about water quality in the Seine River after heavy rainfall, organizers said.

The 11 para triathlon events are now scheduled for Monday, if upcoming water testing allows, the Paris 2024 organizing committee and World Triathlon said in a joint statement.

Rainstorms hit the French capital Friday and Saturday. Heavy rains cause wastewater and runoff to flow into the river, leading to a rise in bacteria levels including E. Coli.

